Nick Mullens Injury, COVID-19 Leaving 49ers Without Backup QB

It looks like C.J. Beathard will be starting at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Arizona Cardinals, whether the team wants that or not.

With Nick Mullens potentially needing Tommy John surgery, Beathard is all the Niners have. To make matters worse, practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Now what’s left for the 49ers to do is to scramble to find a backup quarterback, which could be hard to do with little time to prepare.

“The only way we could get a backup in for the game because of the six-day rule to get guys in is if we take someone off someone else’s practice squad since they are already in the testing and stuff,” Shanahan said per 49ers Webzone. “So, we’re in the process of trying to do that now. Hopefully, we’ll get a backup for the game.”

49ers Open Practice Window for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Niners 49ers officially opened the 21-day practice window for starter Jimmy Garoppolo, but it’s unlikely Jimmy G. will return to the playing field over the next two weeks. So, you can rule that one off the list too.

“Right now, he’s safe to go out to practice, which we’re only having a walk-through today, but it will be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit,” Shanahan said via ESPN. “But we’re going to be very safe with him this week. We’ll see next week, but I’d be very surprised if that changes.”

And the injuries don’t just stop there for the 49ers.

Raheem Mostert Rule Out for Rest of Season

Some more disappointing news for the Niners is that running back Raheem Mostert has been sidelined for the remainder of the season. This is due to a high ankle sprain that’s been bothersome since midway through the season.

Also, cornerback Richard Sherman is dealing with a calf injury and will be considered day-to-day for now. The list continues with free safety Jimmie Ward due to a concussion and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw sidelines with a knee injury. We also won’t be seeing top receiver Deebo Samuel who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ending with a brighter note, tight end George Kittle is expected to make a debut before the season is over. Kittle hasn’t seen the field since October because of a fractured foot, but now his practice window is open.

Clearly, the Niners have been eliminated from the playoffs but that’s not going to stop Kittle from being sidelined if he’s healthy, according to Shanahan.

“Obviously, I don’t want to get George hurt or anything like that, and that’s why we’re going to be overly cautious with it and that’s why we have been,” Shanahan said. “But if someone is 100 percent healthy, I can’t look the rest of the team in the eye and tell them they have to play but George doesn’t. That’s part of having a team and treating people the right way.”

The 49ers, who are stationed in Glendale for the rest of the season, take on the Arizona Cardinals a second time for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

