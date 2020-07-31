Jamal Adams Makes Bold Statement About Future With the Seahawks

If Jamal Adams’ Instagram posts did not give it away, the Pro Bowl safety cemented his excitement about being traded to the Seattle Seahawks during his first press conference with the team. Adams was initially vague about his future when asked by the media noting things would take care of itself. Later, Adams was a bit bolder when asked again, emphasizing that his plan was to retire with the Seahawks.

“The plan is to retire here,” Adams noted, per Seahawks.com. “That is my plan. Obviously, those things handle themselves, all you have to do is go on the field and perform, do the right things on and off the field, and those things will take care of themselves. I’m very excited to be here, I know the rest of the guys are excited to have me, the coaching staff and everybody else, so we’ll worry about that when the time comes.”

Adams Had an Emotional Reaction After Learning He Was Traded to the Seahawks

Adams admitted he “broke down in tears of joy” after learning about the trade. The Pro Bowler noted that he was stressed about the situation heading into trading camp, but after he was traded Adams feels being in Seattle is his “calling.”

“I’m excited,” Adams said. “I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk. When I got the call, honestly I broke down in tears of joy. A lot of mixed emotions. I’m going to miss a lot of guys over there. But at the end of the day, man, this is my calling, this is where I need to be, this is where I was placed to be… This is my calling. I’m here to stay, and I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk. I’m really overwhelmed, but at the same time, it’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle, and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers from Russ (Wilson) to Bobby (Wagner), K.J. (Wright), Bruce Irvin, Quandre Diggs, the list goes on and on. I’m just excited to be to be here. I’m here to help, and I can’t wait to get out there in front of the 12s.”

Adams Still Has 2 Years Remaining on His Contract

The good news for the Seahawks is that Adams still has two years remaining on his contract and appears willing to play it out before he lands a new deal. Adams has remained steadfast in his desire to eventually have a new contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams wants to become the highest-paid safety in the league.

“Jamal Adams is scheduled to fly to Seattle on Monday to undergo his physical with the Seahawks on the same day, per source,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “Adams’ goal of becoming the NFL’s highest-paid safety has not changed.”

For now, Adams seems content with his contract, but we may start to hear more rumblings about a new deal next offseason. The Seahawks are clearly committed to giving Adams a long-term contract given the amount of capital they traded for the safety. Both parties appear to be in the honeymoon stage of the relationship, and it will be interesting to see if it lasts during the season.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade