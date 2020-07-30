Seahawks Interested in Former All-Pro & Other Defensive Linemen: Report

The Seattle Seahawks just completed a blockbuster trade, but it sounds like the team is not done making moves. Damon “Snacks” Harrison headlines a group of defensive linemen that the Seahawks have been linked to potentially signing. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks have an interest in Harrison as well as former Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

“Per a league source, Seattle continues to have interest in former All-Pro defender Damon Harrison,” Smith noted. “The team also has kept tabs on ex-Eagles starter Timmy Jernigan, who has been on the market since a multi-year deal with the Texans fell through in June after he didn’t pass a physical.”

Harrison has been vocal about considering retirement and is still weighing his options for the upcoming season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harrison is “gathering info” about the potential risks of playing during the ongoing pandemic as he has a newborn at home.

“Veteran DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has options as a free agent, but with a newborn at home and other family concerns, he’s still gathering info to make an educated decision on whether he’ll play in 2020, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “One of the top defenders still available.”

The Seahawks Are Likely to Sign Another Defensive Lineman

ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps also believes the Seahawks are looking to add depth at defensive tackle. Heaps added former Packers standout Mike Daniels as well as ex-Jaguars linemen Marcell Dareus to the list.

“Is it with another edge rusher (like) Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen, or do they look at some of these veteran defensive tackles that are out there still left in the market like (Damon) ‘Snacks’ Harrison, Mike Daniels, and Tim Jernigan?” Heaps explained. “Those are three really good defensive tackles. Oh, Marcell Dareus for that matter as well.”

With Jadeveon Clowney’s status up in the air, the Seahawks may look to improve their interior line as the pass rusher continues to weigh his options. None of the recent players that the Seahawks have been linked to are pass rushers, but the hope is that improving the middle of the defense could impact the team’s ability to get to the quarterback.

“Those are four defensive tackles that could really help you in terms of run-stuffing ability and I think would really round out this defensive line pretty nicely,” Heaps added. “So expect a move on that defensive line either during training camp or as they approach the season.”

Harrison Labeled the Lions a Bad Fit

Harrison last played for the Lions but spent the majority of his career in New York with both the Giants and Jets. Back in March, Harrison noted that the “Lions just wasn’t a good fit.”

“The people of Detroit are amazing and forever a part of me,” Harrison tweeted. “The Detroit lions just wasn’t a good fit for me so I had to move on. The extension wasn’t what y’all think it was. I’ll speak more on it when I retire..no need to now. My teammates know what happened.”

