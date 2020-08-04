Seahawks Give Telling Response About Antonio Brown Rumors

After months of rumors, the Seattle Seahawks finally addressed the rumblings linking the team to former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown. Carroll did not deny that the team has an interest in signing Brown, but the Seahawks coach labeled it a “very complex situation.” He also added that it would be something to consider “somewhere down the road.”

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

Carroll’s comments line up with the rumors that the Seahawks have been exploring signing Brown. While far from confirmation that Seattle will take the risk, it does show the team still has an interest in Brown. Carroll noting it is a decision for “somewhere down the road” indicates the Seahawks may be more likely to sign the receiver during the season if he remains unsigned rather than take on the risk prior to Week 1.

Brown Could be Suspended for More Than 8 Games

Despite the NFL giving Brown an eight-game suspension, the receiver could face additional punishment from the league depending on the results of his ongoing legal issues. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown’s suspension could be extended given the “ongoing NFL investigation” into sexual assault accusations against the receiver.

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Brown could be suspended for additional games following the conclusion of an ongoing NFL investigation into the allegation from Brown’s former trainer that he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown met with the NFL in November as part of that investigation and has said his sexual relationship with his former trainer was consensual.

The Brown rumors heated up after the wide receiver posted a video of himself working out with Russell Wilson at his San Diego home. The Seahawks franchise quarterback is believed to be pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown.

The Seahawks Conducted a ‘Deep Dive’ on A.B.

The Seahawks connection to Brown dates back to last season when the team was mentioned as a possible landing spot. Last season, Carroll admitted that the Seahawks looked into signing Brown before ultimately passing on bringing him to Seattle.

“Why wouldn’t you?” Carroll explained in September 2019, per USA Today. “He’s a great player. Not everything is always what it seems. You’ve got to check into stuff and figure out what’s going on. I have confidence in our guys and John [Schneider], and our coaches that we can figure those things out and see what’s best. I don’t mind getting real close to the edge of it and figuring it out.”

Prior to the recent suspension news, Fowler reported that the Seahawks conducted a “deep dive” on Brown over the offseason.

“The Seahawks have done a deep dive on Brown,” Fowler said, via CBS Sports. “…They feel they have a good grasp on who he is both as a player and as a person. Several teams are on hold as they are waiting on a suspension. The NFL has not tipped its hand on how many games Brown will be suspended for his issues, but at will be at least some. That’s what every team expects.”

