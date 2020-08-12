Le’Veon Bell Throws More Shade at New Seahawks’ Safety Jamal Adams

Former teammates Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell have created a new rivalry since the safety was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Bell was critical of Adams after the trade was announced and continued taking shots at his former Jets teammate during a recent interview. The Jets running back believes that Adams “forced his way out” and went back on his word.

“It kind of looks like he forced his way out,” Bell said, per Pro Football Talk. “I was talking to him and he was telling me he wasn’t going to force his way out. …I love playing with him. He’s a great teammate. I just — sometimes you don’t like how people handle things.”

Bell previously called out Adams on social media in the hours after the trade.

“[People] do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you s— they don’t believe themselves,” Bell tweeted.

Adams to Bell: ‘Noted, See You Week 14’

Adams responded to Bell’s subtweet noting he has the Week 14 matchup against his old team circled on his calendar. Bell’s criticism just added more fuel to the fire.

“Noted. See u Week 14!” Adams responded to Bell’s tweet.

The connection between Adams and Bell may be a bit weakened, but the safety’s new team is looking forward to having him in a Seattle uniform. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes Adams’ mindset will have a positive impact on the rest of the roster.

“This guy loves what he does, and he cares so much that the passion just exploded out of him at times, which is exactly what you’ve seen in players that we’ve had in our program for years,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “So to have a chance to add that to our team, forget all the playmaking stuff, it’s that element of mentality that I love to add, so that Bobby (Wagner) gets to play with a guy like that, and (Jarran) Reed gets to play with a guy like that, and Bruce (Irvin), and they’ll all feed off of each other, because we all love to be that way. That’s what we love about this game is cutting it loose and letting it go and getting to that primal mentality that this game allows.”

Bell Blasted Adams Claiming He ‘Lied’

The Jets and Seahawks are set to meet in December in Week 14. There is already plenty of intrigue about the matchup and the spotlight could increase if both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in their respective conferences when the game kicks off. The banter continued on the day the trade was announced after Bell responded by telling Adams he “lied” to him in their conversation.

“‘Noted’ what?! lol that you LIED?” Bell said. “PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro 🙌🏾”

