Seahawks Get Key Update on Projected Starting Corner’s Status for Season

The Seattle Seahawks’ chances of having new cornerback Quinton Dunbar for the upcoming season just got a lot better. While Giants corner DeAndre Baker was officially charged with robbery, Dunbar will not be due to “insufficient evidence.”

“Broward County state attorney Mike Satz is officially charging Giants CB DeAndre Baker on four counts of robbery with a firearm. Mandatory minimum of 10 years, if convicted, and max of up to life,” ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported on Twitter. “Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar is not being charged due to ‘insufficient evidence.'”

This ruling greatly enhances Dunbar’s chances of seeing the field for the Seahawks this season. Dunbar is on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List and could still face discipline from the league despite not being charged in the case.

“This is a huge break for the Seahawks,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson tweeted. “But remember, the legal side of things is only half of the equation. There’s the NFL side, too. The league suspended Jarran Reed last year over an incident in which he was not arrested or charged, also due to insufficient evidence.”

The NFL continues to “monitor” Dunbar’s situation but have not cleared him to practice yet.

“An NFL spokesman said in a statement that the league has ‘been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,'” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted. “So, for now no news yet on when Dunbar will be able to begin attending camp for Seahawks.”

Even If He Faces a Suspension, Dunbar Is Still Likely to Play in 2020

While Dunbar could be suspended, the cornerback is still likely to see the field for the Seahawks at some point this season. We recently saw the NFL suspend Antonio Brown for eight games, but Dunbar is not expected to receive a similar suspension. It will be worth watching to see if this ruling will at least allow Dunbar to participate in training camp practices while the NFL continues to look into the matter. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that the recent news indicates Dunbar is “free to play for Seattle this season.”

“Prosecutors in Florida decline to charge Quinton Dunbar with anything,” Bell explained on Twitter. “His bizarre criminal case from a house party in May is over. He seems clear to play for #Seahawks this season, after all.”

Dunbar Participated in the Seahawks’ Virtual Offseason

The Seahawks have been quiet on Dunbar’s status for the upcoming season noting their plans to let the legal process run its course. This offseason, Carroll confirmed that Dunbar had been participating in virtual meetings.

Dunbar was placed on the exempt list prior to the start of training camp. Dunbar’s attorney Andrew Riers told Condotta that the cornerback is “overjoyed” about the recent news and hopes to hear the NFL’s decision soon.

“Quinton Dunbar lawyer Andrew Riers says Dunbar is ‘overjoyed’ at news today of case being dropped,” Condotta tweeted. “Says hopes to hear soon if he will be allowed by league to begin taking part in training camp with Seahawks.”

Dunbar’s legal proceedings have had many twists and turns including his former lawyer being accused of having knowledge of a scheme to pay witnesses to reverse their statements. The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in a trade with Washington over the offseason, and the corner is expected to start on the opposite side of Shaquill Griffin in 2020.