Former Seahawks 3-Time Pro Bowler Lands $20 Million Deal With Panthers

There will be no reunion for the Seattle Seahawks and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The former Pro Bowler agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Clowney’s new contract can be worth as much as $24 million with incentives.

“Clowney visited the Panthers and Jets, while remaining in touch with the Ravens,” Rapoport detailed in a March 27, 2024 message on X. “Very quietly, Carolina pulls off a big one.”

There had been some speculation that the Seahawks could pursue Clowney again given his connection with head coach Mike Macdonald. Clowney shined in Macdonald’s system with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

“I’ve heard a lot of speculation about which (if any) Ravens defensive free agents could follow former Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Seattle now that he’s the head coach of the Seahawks,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a March 10 story titled, “NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute intel on signings, trades.”

“In order of likelihood, based on conversations with my sources, I’d rank them as follows in terms of chances to land in Seattle: Patrick Queen, LB Jadeveon Clowney, DE Geno Stone, S.”

Ex-Seahawks Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Tied a Career-High With 9.5 Sacks in 2023

Clowney tied career-high numbers with 9.5 sacks in 17 appearances last season. The former No. 1 pick also posted 43 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 5 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

It does not appear that the Seahawks were involved in the Clowney sweepstakes. Seattle traded for Clowney in 2019, but the pass rusher signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

“We’re going to be just 30 minutes from home,” Clowney told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson in a March 27 interview. “It’s where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older; and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a a full circle moment being closer.”

Mike Macdonald on New-Look Seahawks: ‘If You Want to Play Defense for Us, You’ve Got to be Able to Blitz’

Seattle’s cap space has evaporated since the start of free agency with a projected $3.1 million remaining, per Spotrac. The Seahawks’ biggest move was the re-signing of pass rusher Leonard Williams.

Seattle also added a pair of linebackers in Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency. Despite plenty of rumors, the Seahawks did not sign any of Macdonald’s former Ravens players who were free agents. Seahawks fans can expect a lot of blitzing next season as Macdonald outlined his philosophy.

“If you want to play defense for us, you’ve got to be able to blitz, man,” Macdonald told The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar in a March 26 story titled, “Mike Macdonald’s vision for Seahawks’ defense starts with one thing: Versatility.” “Whatever your one-on-one is, we expect you to win. We carry a team pass rush mentality.

“It’s not going to be built around one guy. It’s prudent to let everyone have a chance to win on any given play. But if you’re going to blitz from off the ball, we expect you to win one-on-one. Those guys are going to hone their craft and figure out what moves work best for them, and when the matchups are in our favor, hopefully we’re going to take advantage of those things.”