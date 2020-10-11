Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Give Kobe Bryant’s Daughter a Special Gift

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara recently sent a special gift to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka. Bryant posted an Instagram video of Bianka driving the pink Range Rover, per Access Online.

“It’s like arguing with myself,” Bryant noted on Instagram, per Access Online. “My little negotiator. Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson thank you or the RR for BB – ‘I guess’ you’ll be taking over driving lessons. BB mastered it though. #Thatsmirk #MamaMentality #KobeBryantDay #Age3 #DaddysTwin.”

It took some time for Bianka to get used to the mini car, but it looks like she eventually warmed up to her new ride. Ciara remains close with Bryant and the two have swapped social media posts. Bryant recently met Wilson and Ciara’s new baby boy Win, and the singer also took to Instagram to offer an encouraging message.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara posted on Instagram. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛.”

Here is a look at the adorable video of Bianka playing with her new Range Rover.

Wilson Called Kobe ‘One of My Great Inspirations’ After His Tragic Death

The Lakers legend along with their daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 leaving behind his wife and their three children: Bianka, Natalia and Capri. After his death, Wilson took to Instagram calling Bryant “one of my great inspirations.”

“You were one of my greatest inspirations,” Wilson noted. “You will forever be missed. #RIP Kobe and Gianna. #MambaMentality 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Wilson and other top NFL players learned of his death just hours before kickoff of the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Seahawks quarterback led a prayer with his Pro Bowl teammates after learning of the tragedy.

Ciara Recently Noted Wilson ‘Motivates & Inspires Me’

Wilson and Ciara welcomed Win to the world just before the start of the Seahawks training camp on July 23, 2020. Win joins their daughter Sienna as the latest member of the family, and Ciara also has a son, Future, from a previous relationship.

The majority of the Seahawks games have been closed for fans, but Ciara along with the kids have been cheering on their favorite quarterback from home. Ciara recently posted a photo of the entire family decked out in their Wilson jerseys.

“Bringing the stadium energy to the house! 💃🏽 #Gohawks!!” Ciara noted on Instagram.

Prior to the start of the season, Ciara posted an encouraging message about Wilson. The singer celebrated Wilson’s “daily dedication and commitment to the game” as an inspiration.

“Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson! Hardest working man I know,” Ciara said on Instagram. “Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go!

#GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚”

As for Win’s unique name, Ciara credited Wilson for coming up with the idea and explained the couple’s thought process during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ he like, plays a whole thing out,” Ciara noted. “And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious,” she continued. “There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he’s so cute, he’s so precious.”

