Seahawks a Top Landing Spot for New $160 Million Star QB, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks are being labeled as a potential landing spot for Dak Prescott amid his current contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin lists the Seahawks just behind the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams as franchises that make the most sense for Prescott.

“Seattle clearly went for new backup Sam Howell because of his long-term upside, knowing incumbent No. 1 Geno Smith may or may not stick around for the long haul,” Benjamin wrote in a March 26, 2024 story titled, “Dak Prescott could play out contract year: What it means, plus five early 2025 landing spots for Cowboys QB.” “GM John Schneider also isn’t necessarily primed to land a top prospect in the draft picking No. 16 overall.

“But with neither Smith nor Howell a sure thing beyond 2024, odds are Seattle will be exploring the quarterback market again next offseason. If new coach Mike Macdonald has the defense back on track, a team-up with Prescott could be appealing to both sides, especially if weapons like DK Metcalf are still at top speed.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Could Hit NFL Free Agency in 2025

This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025. https://t.co/HAA34sKKjF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are prepared to let Prescott play on the final season of his current deal without an extension.

This would potentially make Prescott a free agent in 2025 when he could sign with the Seahawks or another team of his choosing. Prescott has no-trade and no franchise tag clauses in his contract.

“The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted in a series of March 26 messages on X. Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’

“No indication a deal is coming. This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025.”

Seahawks Rumors: Would Seattle Be Willing to Pay Dak Prescott an Average Annual Salary of $50 Million?

There is still plenty of time for the Cowboys to get a new deal done with Prescott before he would hit free agency next offseason. Let’s play out this scenario a bit for Seattle and assume Prescott does hit free agency.

The question the Seahawks would need to answer is not only whether Prescott is an upgrade over Geno Smith. It is also whether this improvement is worth the spike in the price Seattle would be paying for Prescott compared to Smith’s current contract.

Prescott earned a 90.8 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. Comparatively, Smith received an 82.9 grade from PFF for his play last season.

Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $203 million deal. This would give Prescott an average annual salary of $50.8 million, but some projections have this number closer to $60 million per year.

Smith is on a much more team-friendly three-year, $75 million contract that runs through the 2025 season. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023, the second-highest numbers of his career.

The quarterback also added 242 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Prescott has just a 2-5 record in the NFL playoffs over his career.