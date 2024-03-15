Seahawks GM Drops Bombshell Detail on Giants Signing QB Drew Lock

The Seattle Seahawks are making sweeping roster changes under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Following Drew Lock‘s exit to sign with the New York Giants, Seattle traded for quarterback Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bob and Wyman Show on Thursday, March 14, Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted he wanted to keep Lock. However, the Giants made him an offer that Seattle couldn’t match.

“They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said. “And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar.” That’s when Schneider turned his attention toward landing Howell.

However, Schneider’s comment immediately sparked controversy in New York. Giants general manager Joe Schoen reiterated to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine he has “faith in Daniel [Jones] as our starting quarterback.” The Giants signed Jones to a four-year $160 million extension which includes a fully guaranteed $35.5 million salary and $36 million signing bonus in 2024.

NFL analyst Warren Sharpe saw Schneider’s comment and posted, “The decision to re-sign Daniel Jones was a catastrophe. I argued Giants should MOVE ON FROM HIM RATHER THAN PAY HIM even after the NYG trip to the 2022 playoffs. Now the Giants brought in DREW LOCK TO COMPETE TO BE STARTER while Daniel Jones has a $47 MILLION CAP HIT this yr.”

The Giants signed Lock to a one-year, $5 million contract. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, numerous teams were interested in signing the 27-year-old quarterback. “New York is hopeful Jones is full-go by camp,” Jones posted. “Giants are also able to draft a QB with their first-round pick.”

The Seahawks Were ‘Sweating’ It Out Trying to Land Sam Howell From the Commanders

While New York analysts mull over Schneider’s bombshell of a comment, the general manager is thrilled they landed Howell. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of the trade earlier in the day.

In the exchange, Seattle received Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), and a sixth (No. 179). Commanders received a third-rounder (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152).

“We were kind of sweating that this morning talking to the Commanders and Adam Peters, their general manager,” Schneider said. “We were sweating that out, there were several teams involved with it. Sam’s a football player, I think that’s the best way to describe it. I know everybody saw him play out here, he had a great day against us this past fall. He’s a quarterback, but he’s really a football player, that’s what I love about him. Really tough, young, he’s 23 years old and has 18 starts in the league already.”

In 18 total starts, the UNC alum has gone 5-13. He’s completed 63.2% of his passes for 4,115 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Howell still has two seasons remaining on his rookie four-year, $4 million contract. In 2024, he’ll earn a team-friendly $985,000 salary.

John Schneider Made It Clear That QB Geno Smith Is the Starter in 2024

While Macdonald has been less than forthcoming about quarterback Geno Smith‘s status as the starter, Schneider cleared that up.

While he’s “happy” to have Howell in the mix, “Geno is the guy, and Sam will be backing him up,” he said.

When pressed further on the topic, Schneider added, “Well I’m sure there’s competition, but it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be the starter. But he’s going to be giving it a run, he’s a competitive guy.”