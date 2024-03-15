Geno Smith Sends 1-Word Message on Seahawks Quarterback Trade

The Seattle Seahawks traded for a new quarterback in Sam Howell, and the team’s current QB1 Geno Smith seems to be on board with the deal. Minutes after the trade was reported, Smith reposted the NFL’s announcement of the deal with a one-word message.

“Baller! 🔥🔥” Smith said in the March 14, 2024 message on X.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider downplayed the idea of an upcoming quarterback competition. Schneider revealed that Howell was acquired to be Smith’s backup.

“Geno is the guy and Sam will be backing him up,” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during his weekly radio show on March 14. “… (Howell) is a competitive guy … I’m sure there’s competition, but as of right now it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be the starter.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Is Labeling Sam Howell as the Team’s Backup Quarterback

Here is the video of #Seahawks President of Football Operations talking about why they made the move for QB Sam Howell and his role on this team going forward. https://t.co/FDVHgy9zns pic.twitter.com/FQ9XC67Mly — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) March 14, 2024

This does have a bit of a different feel than simply signing a veteran backup quarterback. The Seahawks traded third-round and fifth-round picks to the Washington Commanders in the deal. It is essentially two one-round pick swaps as Seattle also netted a fourth rounder and sixth-round selection along with Howell via the trade.

Smith still has an additional two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract. Seattle had an out in Smith’s deal this offseason but are keeping the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback on the roster.

Howell has two seasons remaining on an affordable four-year, $4 million rookie deal. The newest Seahawks quarterback has just a $1.1 million cap hit for 2024.

Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith’s Future Appears Less Certain Under Mike Macdonald Than Pete Carroll

The Seahawks may be labeling Howell as the team’s QB2, but Smith’s future is less certain than it was with Pete Carroll as head coach. Howell is a move for the future, but the pressure will be on Smith if he struggles to start the season.

“The Seahawks needed another QB, ideally a young one with upside, after losing Drew Lock in free agency,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted on X. “Enter Howell, who ranked 24th in Total QBR last season while throwing the ball a ton (league-high 612 attempts). He has two years left on his rookie deal.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Battled Other NFL Teams to Strike Trade With Commanders for Sam Howell

It appears Seattle was not alone in their desire to land Howell. Schneider revealed that the Seahawks were “sweating” out whether the deal would happen as other teams got involved in trade discussions.

“We were kind of sweating that this morning and talking to the Commanders and Adam Peters, their general manager,” Schneider noted. “We were sweating it out. There were several teams involved with it.”

It will be worth watching to see if head coach Mike Macdonald is as definitive about Smith being the starter as Schneider. Macdonald has declined to name Smith as the starter when asked about his future throughout the offseason.

Howell threw for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 63.4% of his passes in 17 starts last season. The quarterback also added 253 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.