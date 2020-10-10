Seahawks Reveal Bold Jersey Choice for Sunday Night Football

It is color rush week for the Seattle Seahawks which means players will be wearing their action green jerseys against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. We have seen the Seahawks execute their color rush in a variety of ways alternating with both green and blue pants.

Fans can expect the Seahawks will likely go with an all action green look with matching pants as we have seen in past years. This would create the uniform combo seen in the photo below under the lights in Seattle on Sunday night.

The Seahawks will be wearing their "Action Green" color rush uniforms tonight vs. the #LARams. pic.twitter.com/2D6o8NK8hx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2019

It is one of the more controversial uniforms as Seahawks fans remain divided on the bold look. The Seahawks even had action green practice jerseys to get ready for their Week 5 matchup.

Quinton Dunbar & Jordyn Brooks Have a Chance to Play vs. Vikings

More important than the uniforms, the Seahawks have an opportunity to go into their bye week with a perfect 5-0 record. The Seahawks will be without Jamal Adams for the second straight week but have a chance to get a few key players back on the field in Week 5. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Quinton Dunbar both have a chance to play against the Vikings.

“He is feeling a lot better,” Carroll said of Brooks’ status, per Seahawks.com. “He has made a turn, so it’s positive. Again, with that (bye) week next week looming, it’s kind of hard to not utilize that for some of these guys, so that’s in the back of my mind for sure.”

The Seahawks are expecting to get Adams back in Week 7 after their bye but want to give the safety an additional two weeks to heal from a groin injury. Former practice squad player Ryan Neal has stepped up in a major way during Adams’ absence.

Russell Wilson on Minnesota: ‘It’s Always a Challenge Against the Vikings’

The Seahawks have had some epic matchups against the Vikings over the years, and Russell Wilson expects nothing different in 2020. The Vikings are just 1-3 and have not gotten off to the start they would have liked. Wilson still expects the same hard-fought matchup that the Seahawks are used to seeing against the Vikings.

“It’s always a challenge against the Vikings,” Wilson explained, via Sports Illustrated. “We always have these amazing matchups and back and forth and we have a lot of respect for how they’re coached, how they play, how tough they are. And so it will be a great game.”

Wilson is the early favorite for NFL MVP and his teammates are doing their part to make sure the Seahawks quarterback gets the respect he deserves. After the Seahawks’ win over the Dolphins, DK Metcalf explained why he believes Wilson deserves the award.

“I mean, just look at his stats,” Metcalf noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s thrown for 300-plus yards, I think, in every game. He has a boatload of touchdowns. Only threw two picks. I’m sorry for one of them that he threw today. I mean, his stats speak for themselves. He’s a great leader, a great role model. Any fourth quarter comeback, when he’s our quarterback, there’s not a doubt that we’re going to win. I mean, just look at his track record. It’s going to speak for itself, so I’m putting out Russ for MVP this year.”

