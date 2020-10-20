Seahawks Get Several Players Back From the Injury List

The Seattle Seahawks are getting some reinforcements as the team comes back from their bye week. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that cornerback D.J. Reed and rookie tight end Colby Parkinson are back on the field returning from the non-football injury list.

Seattle claimed Reed off waivers after he was released by the 49ers during training camp. Neither player has played this season as they recovered from injuries but appear poised to return in Week 7. Carroll noted that Reed has the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary.

“He’s played free safety, corner and nickel,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We’re going to utilize that background to figure out where it fits best for us, so we took a look at him at a couple spots today. We’ll just wait and see.”

Carroll on Parkinson: ‘He Looks Stronger, He’s More Fit’

It will be interesting to see where Parkinson fits in given the team’s depth at tight end, especially with both Greg Olsen and Will Dissly playing key roles on offense. Carroll praised Parkinson’s conditioning as he returned to the team.

“I took a good look at him watching him on the field today for the first time,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “Early in practice, he caught a flat route for gain of 2 and turned up and ran in the endzone just because he wanted to do so fired up to run, and all the tight ends went down to go meet him in the end zone and just jump all around him and have some fun with them. So we’re all looking forward to him being back out there. He’s benefited enormously from the offseason program that he’s been in. He looks stronger, he’s more fit, he’s just pumped up. He’s over 6-7, so he looks huge out there. He had a good first day, he had a really good first day. We’ll just see what happens, see where it fits into the mix as we go.”

Phillip Dorsett Could Return vs. Cardinals in Week 7

The Seahawks offense could get a boost with the potential for Phillip Dorsett to make his Seattle debut this week against the Cardinals. Dorsett is also back on the practice field and is eligible to return to the active roster from the injured reserve list.

“Phillip was really excited about how hard he was able to go today,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “Rasheem [Green] is getting really close too. He’s finishing up just getting all his strength evened out and balanced up, and he’s running and working out hard. He’s in good shape right now, so he’s not far away either.”

Seattle will have some work to do with the roster if some of the above players are able to return this week. It means we are likely headed for several roster cuts before the team’s matchup against the Cardinals to make room for players returning from injuries.

Carroll also added that rookie pass rusher Darrell Taylor and running back Rashaad Penny are not ready to return to action. The status of Jamal Adams will also be worth monitoring as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

