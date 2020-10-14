Seahawks Pass Rusher Throws Shade at Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin may be sidelined for the rest of the season, but he is still locked into the NFL. While watching the Titans-Bills game, Irvin took a little jab at Jadeveon Clowney who turned down the opportunity to return to Seattle in favor of Tennessee.

“And clowney still got the same amount of sacks as me on the year! I’m just saying,” Irvin noted on Twitter.

Irvin’s math checks out as neither player has recorded a sack this season, but the Seahawks linebacker only played in two games. Clowney has eight tackles and zero sacks through four games this season.

Irvin had five tackles and zero sacks in his two appearances prior to his season-ending injury. The Seahawks have played one more game than the Titans but have eight players who have more sacks than Clowney. Benson Mayowa and Jamal Adams are tied for the team lead with two sacks.

Clowney Cited Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel as a Big Factor in Signing With Tennessee

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Titans with the goal of re-entering free agency in 2021 to find the lucrative long-term contract he has been seeking. The pass rusher played with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in Houston and cited their familiarity as a big reason for heading to Tennessee.

“I think Mike Vrabel is one of the smartest coaches I think I’ve ever had since I’ve been playing football,” Clowney explained, per TennesseeTitans.com. “He knows football front and back, and he knows how to put guys in position to make plays, and that’s what he did in Houston. When I got here, he started moving me around already. He just put me in position to make plays, he believes I’m a playmaker and he believes in in my ability to make plays. …I just was trying to figure out what scheme and what I wanted to be a part of (when I made my decision). I know when I was with Vrabel in Houston I was second team All-Pro and made three Pro Bowls with him. I was saying in my head, ‘I think I can do that with him in that system.'”

Irvin Is Hoping to Return to the Seahawks in 2021

Irvin will also be a free agent next offseason, but the linebacker has his sights set on a return to the Seahawks. He started his career with the Seahawks and was disappointed to have his Seattle reunion cut short so quickly.

“If it ain’t Seattle [in 2021]. I’m calling it a career buddy,” Irvin responded to a fan on Twitter.

The Seahawks lost both Irvin and Marquise Blair for the season after their Week 2 matchup with the Patriots. After the injuries, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reflected on losing both players for 2020.

“We are going to miss those guys and feel terrible for them,” Carroll explained in his Week 3 press conference. “One guy at the start of his career and the other that has been through a lot of stuff and Bruce coming back around to us. It was really great to have him back. He’s such a positive factor and such a great example of what our program is about, and I really loved him on this team

