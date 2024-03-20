Seahawks New Addition Likely ‘Shut the Door’ on 2 Starters Return

The Seattle Seahawks made sweeping changes to their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In order to get cap-compliant, Seahawks general manager John Schneider abruptly cut tight end Will Dissly, along with starting safety duo Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

The Seahawks saved $6.97 million in cap space by releasing Dissly, who went on to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. By releasing both Adams and Diggs, two of the Top 10 highest-paid safeties in the NFL, Seattle saved $27.5 million in cash. Both Pro Bowlers remain free agents.

“We haven’t shut the door on any of them to come back,” Schneider told Seattle Sports 710 after the wave of cuts. “But when you do these contracts and you try to create cap room, there’s ramifications. It’s like a credit card situation. Eventually you’ve gotta pay the bills, and if you want to keep moving forward, you have to address that.”

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Seahawks were signing safety K’Von Wallace on Tuesday, March 19. Coming on the heels of Seattle signing former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a two year, $12 million contract, any chance of Diggs of Adams returning seems highly unlikely.

The Seattle Times wrote, “Wallace will join a Seattle safety corps that also includes returner Julian Love and veteran free agent Rayshawn Jenkins, most recently of Jacksonville, who signed last week. Between those three, Seattle now has three safeties on its roster who started a combined 41 games last season.

“And that likely means that any door that may have still been open for the return of either Diggs or Adams may now be closed.”

Seahawks News: K’Von Wallace Can Play Both Free & Strong Safety

Wallace was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. In three seasons with the Eagles, the Clemson alum appeared in 45 games and made seven starts. He recorded 64 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery.

Following his release, the Arizona Cardinals claimed Wallace on waivers. In seven games and five starts, he recorded 43 total tackles, 4 passes defensed, and 1 interception. Following Buddha Baker’s return, Wallace was released and he went on to sign with the Titans. In 10 games and seven starts, he registered 46 total tackles and 2 passes defensed.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote, “Despite bouncing around in 2023, Wallace played relatively well for both teams. Per PFF charting, he ranked 21st out of 61 qualified safeties with a 70.7 coverage grade, producing a pass breakup on nearly 15% of his 35 targets while only allowing one touchdown. He also amassed a career-best 89 combined tackles while seeing a near 50/50 split between free and strong safety.”

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder has also played 134 snaps in the slot.

The Seahawks May No Longer Need to Draft a Safety in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rayshawn Jenkins lands in Seattle eight days after the Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Jenkins led all safeties with -5.6 receptions over expected allowed last season.#Seahawks https://t.co/u3vamqzjRx pic.twitter.com/ie1lltGCED — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2024



Seahawks new head coach Mike Macdonald “often employed three-safety sets as defensive coordinator with the Ravens and could play all three together as interchangeable chess pieces in nickel or dime sets next season,” Smith noted.

With Love, Jenkins, and Wallace, the Seahawks can focus in filling in other positions in April’s draft. USA Today’s Tim Weaver wrote, “Seattle may no longer need to pick a safety in the 2024 NFL draft, with Jenkins and Wallace effectively replacing Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Seattle still has plenty of youth at this spot on their depth chart in Jerrick Reed, Coby Bryant and Ty Okada.”