Seahawks Player ‘Stolen’ by Washington

The Seattle Seahawks no longer have Mychal Kendricks on their roster after the Washington Football Team signed the linebacker off the team’s practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Kendricks started 14 games for the Seahawks last season but did not see the field for Seattle in 2020. The Seahawks signed Kendricks to the team’s practice squad in October. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed excitement after Kendricks re-signed with the team during the season.

“Mychal [Kendricks] is a real good ballplayer and we thought he did great stuff for us in the past – had a huge injury, he’s done a marvelous job of returning,” Carroll said, per Sports Illustrated. “Right now, this is the first day that he’s practiced since he got hurt. So we’re going to take it slow and make sure Mike gets enough time to get going again and then we’ll see where he fits in.”

The challenge for Kendricks is he is coming off a significant injury and linebacker has been one of the Seahawks’ deepest positions this season. Jordyn Brooks has been a key contributor during his rookie season playing nicely alongside K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. NFL rules permitted Washington to sign Kendricks since he was unprotected on the team’s practice squad.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Carroll Called Kendricks a ‘Really Good Ballplayer’

Carroll sounded optimistic that Kendricks would eventually fit into the Seahawks rotation, but the defense has since taken much better shape during the final stretch of the regular season. The Seahawks coach praised Kendricks’ versatility and described the linebacker as a “really good ballplayer.”

“Right now it’s just getting good football players that are available and give them a chance to compete,” Carroll added, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s a long season, so much stuff happens and we need all the help we can get to endure [it]. Mychal has been a really good ballplayer and the fact that he’s played all over the place, his experience and all that, we’re fortunate to get him on our practice squad right now. He’s on his road to recovery right now, coming back in and proving that he can do it.”

Dunlap Has Made an Instant Impact Since Being Traded to the Seahawks

Heading into Week 16, the Seahawks have held their opponents below 20 points in four straight games as the defense has improved with the addition of Carlos Dunlap along with Jamal Adams returning to the field. After Dunlap made another game-clinching sack, Carroll praised their new defensive end.

“You guys always want to know that we knew this was going to happen,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “But this is the hope, that he would come in here and be a factor, and he didn’t have a great game early on. He was just getting out there. He had mistakes and stuff like that. I thought Clint (Hurtt) did a great job challenging him on the sidelines to go ahead and bring it. When we needed him most he really game through in a big way.”

READ NEXT: NFL Playoff Picture 2020-21: NFC & AFC Standings for Week 15