Seahawks Place Starter on IR Following Surgery, Poach Bucs Rookie

The Seattle Seahawks did not have an ideal start to the season with multiple starters going down with injuries. Following the team’s Week 1 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks placed starting right tackle Abe Lucas on injured reserve which means the lineman will miss at least the next four games.

Starting left tackle Charles Cross is also sidelined with a toe injury. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Lucas had a “procedure” done to help repair his injured knee.

“He’s not going to make the trip [to Detroit in Week 2], but he’s making progress so he’s not ready yet,” Carroll explained during a September 15, 2023 press conference. “…Yeah, he’s [Lucas] having a procedure done that we’ve done with a couple other guys that’s worked out really well.

“It takes a little bit of time. We gotta see how it goes with him. Each guy’s different, but we’re gonna try to fix him up. I feel good about that Jake [Curhan] and Stone [Forsythe] are going to play for us. Other guys are ready to go as well at tackle.”

The Seattle Seahawks Signed Raiqwon O’Neal & McClendon Curtis Off Opposing Team’s Practice Squads

Seattle has made several related roster moves to help add depth to the team’s offensive line including taking advantage of NFL rules that permit signing a player from an opposing team’s practice squad. The Seahawks signed tackle Raiqwon O’Neal from the Buccaneers and McClendon Curtis off of the Raiders practice squad.

These two moves are permitted as Seattle signed both undrafted rookies to the team’s active roster, an upgrade from being on the practice squad. O’Neal and Curtis were previously on the practice squads of their former teams.

O’Neal started 34 games during his collegiate career, including 13 contests at UCLA during the 2022 season. The offensive lineman previously played two years at Rutgers.

Curtis is a versatile offensive lineman who played right guard, left guard and left tackle during his college career. The former Raiders guard started 38 games for Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Seahawks News: Seattle Signed 9-Time Pro Bowler Jason Peters

The biggest move the Seahawks made was signing nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters. Despite being a two-time All-Pro, Peters was willing to begin his stint in Seattle on the team’s practice squad.

“Seahawks GM John Schneider says on @SeattleSports that they contacted Jason Peters last Sunday night,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted on September 17. “One key was his willingness to sign to the Practice squad. Says Peters understood he would need some time to get his legs back after not Playing for a while.”

The longtime Eagles star most recently played with the Cowboys making 12 appearances for Dallas in 2022. Peters remained on Seattle’s practice squad for Week 2 and thus did not suit up against the Lions.

Peters may no longer be a Pro Bowler but is more than capable of contributing as a rotational player. The veteran earned a respectable 70.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. If Cross is forced to miss additional games, it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks will make more roster moves.