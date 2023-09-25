Seahawks Pushed to Add 3-Time Pro Bowler in ‘Wise’ Move

The Seattle Seahawks are a respectable 2-1 but questions remain about the team’s defense. Bleacher Report made a list of roster moves each team should make ahead of Week 4 and adding three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram is at the top of the Seahawks’ list.

For reference, this is also a move Heavy Sports proposed over the offseason given the uncertainty surrounding the defensive line, even with the upgrades made after a disappointing 2022. Ingram remains a free agent and likely could be signed by Seattle at a relatively low cost.

“Starter Boye Mafe missed Week 2 with an injury, and replacements Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall were pretty quiet in his absence,” Bleacher Report detailed on September 25, 2023. “Seattle would be wise to bring in another edge-rusher as an insurance policy in case Maye is going to have to miss more time or isn’t 100 percent. Ingram would bring 57 career sacks to the Emerald City, including six last season with the Dolphins.”

Melvin Ingram Played on a 1-Year, $4 Million Contract for the Miami Dolphins in 2022

Ingram played on a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins last season. The veteran notched 22 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, 6 sacks and a forced fumble in 17 appearances with Miami in 2022.

The defender’s days of being a Pro Bowler that commands a $64 million deal are likely behind Ingram. The pass rusher can still be a role player as part of a piece of the puzzle on the Seahawks defensive line.

Pete Carroll: ‘One of the Most Obvious Things That Happened Today Was Feeling the 12s’

The good news for the Seahawks defense is the unit has the advantage of playing in front of one of the most imposing home crowds in the NFL. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll credited the fans for helping the Seahawks pull out a victory over the Panthers in Week 3.

“One of the most obvious things that happened today was feeling the 12s,” Carroll explained during a September 24 press conference. “God dog, what a great impact they had on this game. These guys had eight false starts in this game, that’s not us. We had nothing do with that.

“They can’t get coordinated because of the noise, and what a great factor. It felt like what it feels like to be here, at Lumen and that was a thrill. It was a thrill for our young guys who hadn’t heard it like that, hadn’t felt it like that.

“And they understand why we talk so much about it, and why it’s such a factor, and all of that. So anyway, really, we gotta give a lot of credit to our fans being part of this game.”

The Seattle Seahawks Only Have 3 Pass Rushers Who Have Notched 1 Sack Through the First 3 Games

Despite the Seahawks success through three weeks, Seattle’s defensive line could use more disruptors. Heading into Week 4, defensive tackle Jarran Reed leads the team with 1.5 sacks.

Only two additional pass rushers have at least one sack this season: Dre’Mont Jones and Boye Mafe. Signing Ingram would not solve all of the Seahawks’ problems, but it is a low-risk move that Seattle could make without breaking the bank.