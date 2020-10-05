Seahawks Star Sends Strong Message About Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf would like to have an NFL MVP vote but in the meantime, he is beginning a campaign for Russell Wilson. Metcalf ended his post-game press conference by saying “Russ for MVP” after uttering the same phrase on two previous occasions during his brief interview. This is not just Metcalf sticking up for his friend as the receiver has the stats to back up his argument.

“I mean, just look at his stats,” Metcalf explained, per Seahawks.com. “He’s thrown for 300-plus yards, I think, in every game. He has a boatload of touchdowns. Only threw two picks. I’m sorry for one of them that he threw today. I mean, his stats speak for themselves. He’s a great leader, a great role model. Any fourth quarter comeback, when he’s our quarterback, there’s not a doubt that we’re going to win. I mean, just look at his track record. It’s going to speak for itself, so I’m putting out Russ for MVP this year.”

How much work does Metcalf have to do on the campaign trail? Wilson is leading in the Vegas NFL MVP odds at +160 heading into Week 4 just above Patrick Mahomes at +250, per OddsShark. To Metcalf’s point, Wilson’s numbers through four games do make a compelling case for the Seahawks quarterback who has yet to receive an NFL MVP vote. Wilson has thrown for 1,285 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing more than 75 percent of his passes.

Metcalf Stayed With Wilson Over the Offseason

The feeling is mutual as Wilson has consistently praised Metcalf, even after his fumble against the Cowboys. The Seahawks duo spent time together over the offseason, but Wilson joked that Metcalf had to come to him given his growing family.

“I think DK has been great all year,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “First of all, he lived with me. I didn’t live with him. I got three kids at home. So, you know, he stayed in the crib, but, no, I’m just messing with you. We had a great time, obviously. I think all the time that we got together and just spent together, it’s shown up in so many different ways. He was exceptional once again today. He’s been on his stuff. You know, he’s a special player. I’m glad he’s on our team, for sure. All the receivers have been making plays, and he’s definitely helping lead the pack in that sense.”

DK Started His ‘Russ for MVP’ Campaign on Twitter

This is not the first time Metcalf has voiced his support for Wilson getting strong consideration for the award. Metcalf took to Twitter on September 21 to “start” his campaign.

“Starting my Russ for MVP campaign today,” Metcalf noted on Twitter.

Metcalf has also been praising his other teammates including Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks receiver called Lockett “underrated” leading up to the Seahawks matchup with the Dolphins.

“Tyler Lockett is the MOST UNDERRATED WR in the NFL,” Metcalf tweeted.

