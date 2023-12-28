Wild Seahawks-Russell Wilson Rumor Floated Amid Broncos’ Decision

It did not take long for the Seattle Seahawks rumors to heat up with Russell Wilson’s impending exit from the Denver Broncos. Could Wilson serve as the prodigal son ready to return home to the Pacific Northwest?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests this very idea amid rumors that the Broncos will release Wilson in the coming months. The NFL insider notes that Wilson may need to be willing to sign a contract for the veteran’s minimum.

“And why not the Seahawks? After taking two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three players, there’s a certain poetry in bringing Russ back for a one-year minimum deal with the Broncos paying the balance,” Florio wrote in a December 27, 2023 article tilted, “What’s Next for Russell Wilson?”. “Remember, Geno Smith’s contract can be torn up after 2023. If they can get Wilson for the league minimum, it becomes the kind of dollar-for-dollar deal that no team should ignore.

“Wilson will be able to go wherever he wants. And, yes, a team will have to want him. If he’s willing to do a one-year minimum deal and take the balance from the Broncos, that makes him much more attractive than he otherwise would be.”

Broncos Rumors: Denver Plans to Cut Russell Wilson in the Coming Months

The speculation comes as The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Broncos are prepared to release Wilson by March 2024. Denver has already benched Wilson for the final two games of the regular season.

“Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March, per league sources,” Russini noted in a series of December 27 messages on X. “For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season.

“The Broncos reached out to Wilson’s representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025, per multiple league sources.”

Seahawks Rumors: Would Russell Wilson Consider Being Geno Smith’s Backup?

There are a lot of hurdles to overcome for a Wilson reunion in Seattle. The one that looms large is reports that Wilson wanted Pete Carroll fired.

To move Florio’s story forward, what if the Seahawks retained Geno Smith and brought in Wilson as the backup? The chances are minimal that Wilson will sign with a team where he will be handed the starting job.

If Wilson is most likely going to be a QB2 in 2024, why not do so with the Seahawks? There are certainly more threatening quarterback rooms than the one in Seattle. The Seahawks are able to move off of Smith’s $75 million contract as soon as this offseason.

Chances are Wilson will be playing for his third team when the fall rolls around. Yet, with Carroll in Seattle, no reconciliation can be ruled out. The coach has a history of bringing back former players. This one would be the strangest reunion yet.