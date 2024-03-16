Seahawks Make Decision on Starting Quarterback After Sam Howell Trade

Despite trading for Sam Howell, the Seattle Seahawks are making it clear that Geno Smith is still the team’s starting quarterback. During his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports, general manager John Schneider revealed that Howell was not acquired to compete with Smith to be the team’s QB1.

“Geno is the guy and Sam will be backing him up,” Schneider noted during a March 14, 2024 interview with “Wyman and Bob.”

Schneider was later asked whether the Seahawks would have a quarterback competition. The Seahawks GM admitted Howell is a “competitive guy” while adding there are no plans for an open competition.

“[Howell] is a competitive guy … I’m sure there’s competition, but as of right now it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be the starter,” Schneider noted.

The Seahawks Moved Down From the 3rd & 5th Rounds to Trade for QB Sam Howell

There may not be a quarterback controversy, but it is significant that the Seahawks gave up assets for Howell. This was a move made with the future in mind, but the pressure on Smith could ramp up depending how next season plays out.

Seattle moved down from the third to the fourth round (No. 78 to No. 102). The Seahawks also moved out of the fifth round to the sixth round (No. 152 to No. 179).

Seahawks News: Mike Macdonald Has Not Committed to Geno Smith as the Starting Quarterback

The Seahawks had an out in Smith’s deal this offseason. Yet, Seattle has already made it clear that the team plans for the two-time Pro Bowler to be part of the roster in 2024. Head coach Mike Macdonald has been less steadfast about Smith’s role as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

“Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked on @933KJR whether he’s made up his mind on a starting quarterback,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar noted in a March 8 message on X. “Macdonald said he’s excited for Geno Smith to get in the building and start working with the staff. Mike didn’t really commit to Geno as the starter.”

Smith still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract. The Pro Bowler is slated to have a $12.7 million salary and $26.4 million cap hit in 2024. Smith’s cap hit escalates to $38.5 million in 2025.

Howell is on a team-friendly four-year, $4 million rookie deal. The quarterback still has two seasons remaining on this contract with just a $985,000 cap hit for 2024.

New Seahawks QB Sam Howell Is the Same Age or Younger Than Some of the Top NFL Draft Prospects

Schneider hinted that the team views Howell as similar to drafting a quarterback. At 23, Howell is the same age or younger than some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

“He’s 23 years old and has 18 starts in the league already, and he’s the same age as like [Jayden] Daniels from LSU and [Spencer] Rattler and [Michael] Penix, and he’s a year younger than Bo Nix,” Schneider remarked. “We were just really excited to be able to acquire him. We know he’s a serious dude and into it, he works his tail off.”