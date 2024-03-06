Seahawks $24 Million TE Posts Emotional Message After Abrupt Cut

Following Pete Carroll’s exit, the Seattle Seahawks underwent a major roster change. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the team cut safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, along with tight end Will Dissly.

Dissly was entering the final season of his three-year, $24 million deal. With a $10 million cap hit in 2024, rumors swirled he’d become a cap casualty. The Seahawks save $6.97 million in cap space by releasing the 27-year-old tight end.

Dissly, the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, has spent his entire NFL career in Seattle. One day after the team announced his release, the Washington alum posted a heartfelt goodbye to the city and the 12s.

“I thank God for sending me to Seattle!!,” Dissly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I love playing football and I’m grateful for all the love I’ve received from the people I’ve met! #Builtforthis.”

While Dissly’s first two seasons in Seattle were marred by injuries, he emerged as a pass-catching option for then-quarterback Russell Wilson. In 10 games between 2018 and 2019, he registered 31 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

After recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon his rookie year, and a torn Achilles the next, he solidified his role on the team. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder “consistently ranking among Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded run blocking tight ends,” SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote. “Last season, he graded out as the third-best run blocker at his position with at least 90 snaps behind only 49ers tight ends George Kittle and Charlie Woerner.”

While he tallied 34 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, his numbers dipped drastically after the Seahawks drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Last season, Dissly tallied 17 receptions for 172 yards and one score.

After Will Dissly’s Release, The Seahawks Tight Ends Room Could See Major Turnover

Following Dissly’s release, Seahawks general manager John Schneider still has some big decisions to make. Tight end Noah Fant is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as is Colby Parkinson.

Fant landed with the Seahawks in the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. The Broncos former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft is predicted to earn a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency. Spotrac.com projects Parkinson’s market value demanding a four-year, $26 million deal.

Parkison’s stats remained somewhat consistent even with the addition of Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft recorded 34 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. Last season, he tallied 34 receptions for 247 yards and two scores.

“Just got to make sure I take care of my body, take this offseason seriously and see what the Lord has planned for me and go from there,” Parkinson said of entering free agency, per The Athletic’s Mike Dugar. “I love Seattle. We’ll see what they do and what other teams come up with. I’ve loved my time here and I have nothing but good things to say.”

While Carroll liked having three tight ends on the roster, it’s unclear what Macdonald prefers.

Seahawks TE Noah Fant Would ‘Love’ to Return to Seattle



While Fant put up career-low numbers in receptions (32), yards (414), and touchdowns (0) in 2023, his targets were limited. Fant had 20 fewer targets and 18 fewer catches than last season. “His snap percentage dropped from 59.9 to 54.6%,” Dugar pointed out.

However, the pass-blocking tight end made the most of his opportunities. Pro Football Focus gave Fant a 96.7 passer rating when targeted.

Fant told The Athletic after the regular season ended, “(I’m) obviously hitting free agency this year, and it’s kind of a cool thing, but I love it here. I’d love to be back, but we’ll see how things go.”

The 26-year-old sent a cryptic message on X, on March 1. “Patiently waiting 🙏🏾,” Fant posted.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Schneider explained that hiring an all-new coaching staff delayed discussions over roster evaluations. However, after releasing the trio of veterans, the Seahawks have approximately $36.2 million in cap space. A decision on Fant should come soon.