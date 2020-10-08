Sergino Dest Talks Playing with Messi, Facing Ronaldo in the UCL

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest is looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou as well as taking on Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old made his Barcelona debut as a substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Sevilla after making the switch from Eredivisie side Ajax.

Dest told Achraf Ben Ayad at beIN Sports that he is loving life with the Catalan giants already, particularly being on the same team as Messi.

“It’s fantastic to be at the biggest club in the world. I’m met Messi already and everything was perfect. Friday after playing against Celta I went into the gym and Messi was there, it was a very special moment.”

The new arrival could also come up against Ronaldo shortly in the Champions League. Barcelona and Juventus have been drawn in the same group, but Dest does not fear facing the Portugal international.

“We have to win that game. To play with Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo would be a very special moment.”

Barcelona play Juventus in Turin on October 28 and are then scheduled to host Andrea Pirlo’s side at the Camp Nou on December 8.

Dest Living the Dream at Barcelona

There’s no doubt that Dest is living the dream at Barcelona. The full-back told NOS Jeugdjournaal back in June that is was ambition to play alongside the game’s biggest stars.

“I want to be the most expensive full-back ever because when you reach that it shows that you are one of the best full-back of the world. I want to go over €50 million. No defender went above €100m. “I want to play with [Kylian] Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar. Time will tell if it will come true. But it is possible.”

Dest now has the chance to cement his place in the Barcelona starting XI. The teenager will battle Sergi Roberto for the right-back spot, although his new team-mate has readily admitted his best position is in midfield.

Dest on the Left?

Yet Barca’s new signing can also play at left-back which could prove handy, particularly as current first-choice Jordi Alba is out with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next three weeks.

Dest told reporters after Sunday’s draw with Sevilla that he is happy playing on either flank for Barcelona.

“I can play on either side, I don’t mind. If the coach needs me on the left, there’s no problem. I am really happy to make my debut and grateful for the confidence showed in me by the coach. I would have liked to get the three points instead of one, though, because that’s the most important thing.”

Barcelona have some important fixtures coming up with La Liga matches against Getafe and Real Madrid and Champions League games against Ferencvaros and Juventus scheduled for the end of the month.

Dest will be hoping he can do enough in training to convince Koeman he deserves a place in his starting XI. The Barcelona boss has already admitted he’s “not afraid” to put the new signing straight into his team.

