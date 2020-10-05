Key Barcelona Defender Doubtful for El Clasico Due to Injury

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is an injury doubt for October’s Clasico clash against Real Madrid after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 La Liga draw against Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have since confirmed Alba has been sidelined with the problem and is set for a spell out of action.

MEDICAL UPDATE | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @JordiAlba has a muscular injury in his right hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/Nv0XwnRHFD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2020

According to Javier Miguel at AS, Alba is expected to miss the next three weeks which means he would not be fit in time for the visit of Real Madrid on October 25 but would be ready to face Juventus in the Champions League three days later.

Alba has not been completely ruled out of El Clasico yet, but Barcelona’s doctors want to be careful with the 31-year-old as he has a history of hamstring injuries in both legs, and they don’t want to risk him suffering a relapse by rushing back.

However, the full-back does look certain to miss Barcelona’s next games against Getafe in La Liga and Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Time for Sergino to Shine?

Alba’s injury may be good news for Barcelona new signing Sergino Dest. The 19-year-old replaced Alba against Sevilla and could take his place in the starting XI while he’s injured.

Dest only signed for Barcelona on Friday after completing his move from Ajax and usually plays on the right. However, he made it clear to reporters after the game that he’s just as happy playing on the opposite flank.

“I can play on either side, I don’t mind. If the coach needs me on the left, there’s no problem. “I am really happy to make my debut and grateful for the confidence showed in me by the coach. I would have liked to get the three points instead of one, though, because that’s the most important thing. “But it’s an incredible feeling to make my debut for Barcelona and to play in this stadium, the stadium of my dreams, despite the fact there were no fans there.”

Junior Firpo is another option for manager Ronald Koeman. The 24-year-old has been Alba’s back up at the Camp Nou since joining from Real Betis in summer 2019 but has struggled to make much of an impression so far.

Koeman now has two weeks to consider his starting XI for Barca’s next fixture against Getafe on October 18 as European football takes a break due to the latest round of international fixtures.

