Chiefs vs. Bills: Date and Start Time Updated After NFL COVID-19 Breakout

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

Getty Images Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (left) and head coach Andy Reid (right)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be definitely hoping to move on from Sunday’s 40-32 loss against divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. Originally scheduled to have a short week, Patrick Mahomes and company will have a few extra days to tighten up and return to winning ways. On Sunday, the NFL announced that eight upcoming games would be rescheduled, and that includes the Week 6 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will now play Buffalo in a primetime matchup on Monday, October 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on both FOX and NFL Network.

Chiefs Assistant Coach Tested Positive for COVID-19 This Week

Even though none of Andy Reid’s men tested positive for the virus, a member of his coaching staff did on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Though the individual’s identity was not directly revealed, at least four assistants are a part of the 2020 coaching roster:

 

  • Barry Rubin, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
  • Greg Carbin, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
  • Travis Crittenden, Strength and Conditioning Assistant
  • Ryan Reynolds, Sports Science/Conditioning Coach

The league-wide outbreak began when several members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week. Per the October 7 COVID-19 testing roundup, 31 players 53 other members of league personnel received a positive diagnosis.

Thankfully, the Chiefs weren’t a part of those numbers, but a member of the New England Patriots tested positive Tuesday morning following the October 5 Monday night showdown. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was seen shaking hands with Mahomes following the game, was the player announced.

Speaking with reporters the following day, No. 15 admitted it was a “mental lapse” to come in contact with him, furthermore suggesting he’d be willing to do an NBA-like quarantine if that meant continuing the season in a safe manner.

“Were all wearing masks, we’ve tried to keep our noses and mouths covered and be as safe as we can off the field,” Reid said earlier this week when asked what precautions the team are taking. “Every day is a new experience that you’ve just got to work through.”

For now, it’s not certain if the league will resort to those measures suggested by Mahomes. If cases don’t appear to drop, however, officials might have to consider the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s suggestions.

 

