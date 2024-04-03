Two-Time All-American Predicted to Buccaneers in Second Round

More help could be on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the Buccaneers slotted to take two-time All-American offensive lineman Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State in the second round of his latest mock draft.

Yates had high praise for the 6-foot-3, 322-pound Beebe.

“If you’re looking for versatility, toughness and strength, Beebe is a good target,” Beebe wrote. “The Buccaneers like versatile offensive linemen who are big but also mobile, and Beebe proved at the combine that he fits that profile. Be it at guard or right tackle, he has a lengthy highlight reel of quality college tape.”

Cooper Beebe Dominated Opponents in College

Beebe started 48 out of the 51 games he played in at Kansas State and only allowed five sacks in 1,488 blocking sacks, according to PFF, with four of those sacks coming during his redshirt freshman season in 2020.

Beebe was only the second player in Kansas State history to be a three-time All-Big 12 selection following Dalton Risner. He was only the fifth player in Big 12 history to be a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year — a list that includes four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown and NFL All-Pro Creed Humphrey.

Beebe’s versatility will be a major plus in the NFL. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021 then started 27 consecutive games at left guard in 2022 and 2023. Beebe also started eight games at right tackle in 2020.

“(Beebe) has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain. He’s slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe’s experience, girth and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away.”

Buccaneers Have Hit Home Runs With OL in Draft

The Buccaneers have drafted one offensive lineman in each of the last four drafts with some pretty incredible results.

How incredible? Each of those four picks started all 17 games for Tampa Bay in 2023.

In 2020, the Buccaneers selected three-time Pro Bowler, NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion left tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall. Robert Hainsey was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft and has started every game at center for the last two seasons.

Luke Goedeke was Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in 2022 and started eight games as a rookie and every game at right tackle in 2023. Cody Mauch was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft and started every game at right guard as a rookie in 2023.