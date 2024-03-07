Buccaneers Linked QB With Baker Mayfield Resemblance

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers figure out the future for quarterback Baker Mayfield or his replacement, the team could turn to the NFL Draft for depth.

That’s Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary who “resembles Baker Mayfield in his build, and has a similar playing style” according to Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Leary has a close connection to the Buccaneers with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who coached Leary at Kentucky in 2023.

Reynolds reported that Leary talked with the Buccaneers at the NFL Combine last week. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback threw for 2,746 yards and 25 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions for a 134.3 passing efficiency rating.

“Leary struggled with some injuries at North Carolina State before transferring to Kentucky for his final season,” Reynolds wrote “He’s also had bouts of inconsistency, but put together a really strong season in 2021 where he passed for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions that showed what Leary is capable of.”

Play

In five collegiate seasons, Leary threw for 9,553 yards and 87 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions as he completed 59.1% of his passes. His best season came in 2021 with North Carolina State when he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns versus five interceptions.

“Leary has decent pocket mobility, but is not very elusive as a scrambler. Including lost yardage from sacks, Leary finished his college career with minus-81 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 178 carries,” Reynolds wrote.

Devin Leary: ‘Getting a Really Good One’

Leary praised his former quarterbacks coach, Coen, who joined the Buccaneers staff last month after Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers.

“It was an awesome opportunity to learn under Coach Coen,” Leary told reporters at the combine on March 1 via Pewter Report. “He really taught me a lot, especially from an NFL standpoint being able to see it at the most elite level. I think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a really good one. I know he’s going to bring his expertise, his mastermind of the offensive brain. I’m really excited to see what he does with them.”

“I would just say his mastermind in the film room and the way that he could just get up and draw plays that he’s been thinking about all week that could help against a defense,” Leary added. “I think that’s really impressive when you sit in the film room and you watch him get up on the board. That was my biggest takeaway learning from him.”

Devin Leary Played in Pro-Style Offense With Liam Coen

Since Leary played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, he believes that will make a difference in coming to the NFL.

“It was huge,” Leary said. “It definitely was a lot different than I was used to in the past. Being able to operate in that NFL pro-style system, learn from him from a verbal standpoint, and just learn from his terminology as well. Overall, it helped me develop as a quarterback and to where I am today.”

Leary also played for the Wildcats program that had high standards for quarterback play after multiple seasons with now-Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.