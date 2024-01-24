Buccaneers Star Claps Back at ‘Dumb Fans’ After Likely Final Game in Tampa

It could very well be that Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has played his last game with Tampa Bay, his wild 2023 season pretty well encapsulating his tumultuous up-and-down career to this point. White has been used almost as a platoon part-timer this year under coach Todd Bowles, and while he has not always been happy about it, he has still put forth some impressive moments. He was not involved in many impressive moments in the Buccaneers’ final game, the playoff loss to Detroit, during which White played only 14 snaps.

On one of the plays he was on the field, the Lions scored a touchdown, prompting a fan to write on Twitter/X that the Buccaneers, “PUT DEVIN WHITE SORRY A** IN AND GAVE UP A TD.” Baltimore star Patrick Queen, a former linebacking mate of White’s at LSU, responded that, White, “Wasn’t even on him dummy.”

They don’t know what special coverage is brudda that’s why I don’t respond to these dumb ass fans 😂😂 I did my job get 3 over the top ! Take anything that cross my face 🤡 I love you 6 https://t.co/8vO5sNIVqg — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) January 22, 2024

That’s when White lashed back at the fan, pointing out that he was responsible for dropping back in coverage: “They don’t know what special coverage is brudda that’s why I don’t respond to these dumb a** fans . I did my job get 3 over the top ! Take anything that cross my face . I love you 6.”

Devin White Courted Controversy in Tampa

If that is the way things end for White’s career in Tampa Bay, maybe it is fitting. His gambling style helped bolster the defense in his early years with the Buccaneers, when he became a star making big plays for the Tom Brady-led Super Bowl team in 2020, after he was picked fifth by the Bucs in the 2019 NFL draft. As a rookie, he forced thee fumbles and ran two in for touchdowns. In his second season, he had career-highs in tackles (140), sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (15) and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

But his production has dipped from there, and while the Buccaneers hoped he grow into a more consistent defensive cornerstone, he instead continued to be a gambler whose risks did not work out as often.

This year, White struggled with a foot injury and missed three games, which was the source of controversy. While this version of events has been disputed, it was reported that when White was ready to come back, he was informed the team would stick with K.J. Britt as the starter and White would come off the bench. White refused and wound up sitting out the game, an impressive win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

KJ Britt to Take Over for Buccaneers?

At this point, the Buccaneers are all but assured of seeking to move on from White. Britt, a fifth-rounder in 2021 out of Auburn, does not have the name or big-play swagger of White, but he was more consistent and Bowles appeared more comfortable in the playoffs with him—Britt played 92 snaps in Tampa’s two playoff games, while White played 40.

The Buccaneers have salary cap issues to work through, and need to pay quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as, perhaps, wide receiver Mike Evans, left tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. White will be low down on their priority list, and is likely to get a big contract elsewhere.

Said Bowles in his postseason press conference, when asked about whether White played his last game in Tampa: “I don’t know, he’s a free agent from a business standpoint. I love Devin to death. From a free agent standpoint, I know it’s a business and things have to be out there. We’ll work together and work some things out and hopefully we can come out with something.”