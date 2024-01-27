Buccaneers Request to Interview Offensive Coach With Baker Mayfield Connection

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers head coach position. There are plenty of directions the team can go for this hire, but a lot of that could depend on if they decide to keep quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2024.

One of the candidates the Buccaneers reached out to has a direct tie to Mayfield. Tampa Bay requested to interview Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Robinson worked with Mayfield during the quarterback’s five games with the Rams in 2022 following his release from the Panthers midway through that season.

Mayfield completed 63.57% of his passes for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during his five games in Los Angeles with Robinson. Mayfield 2-3 under center for the Rams before he left in free agency to join the Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

Robinson is one of the hottest offensive coordinator candidates this offseason, though. He interviewed for the vacant positions with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport. Robinson is also considered a favorite to join new head coach Raheem Morris’ staff with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bucs Interview Other OC Candidates

Head coach Todd Bowles is casting a wide net for his next offensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers also plan to interview former Buffalo Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey next week, per Schefter. Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview for the job Monday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is also in contention, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. Johnson was in contention for the Buccaneers job this past season before the Eagles promoted him. Johnson has also interviewed with several other teams, including for head coaching positions.

All three have experience with quarterbacks and calling plays – two areas the Buccaneers lost after Canales left. But there’s a reason all three are former offensive coordinators looking for work this offseason.

Dorsey was fired midway through the 2023 season, Moore is looking to join his third team in three years after failing to elevate the Dallas Cowboys and then the Chargers, while the Eagles decided to part ways with Johnson after one year running the offense.

One of the more intriguing options for the Buccaneers is quarterbacks coach Thad Lews, who Rapoport said would be a strong candidate and would provide continuity for the offense. Lewis is also being considered for other offensive coordinator roles, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, so an in-house promotion would effectively prevent other teams from poaching him this offseason.

Robinson would be a different direction than those four, and not just because of his connection to Mayfield. He’s coached with Sean McVay since 2019, a staff which has produced a lot of quality assistants and head coaches recently.

Mayfield’s Future is the Biggest Question

The Buccaneers next offensive coordinator will likely entirely depend on the team’s plan at quarterback. Mayfield is an impending free agent after he only signed a one-year deal this past offseason, but early reports indicate the two sides want to stay together for at least another season, according to Rapoport.

After the loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild card round, Mayfield also told reporters he would “love” to return to the Buccaneers.

“Who knows how it’s going to play out but I can’t say enough about this organization they gave me this year,” Mayfield added. “Just thankful. Hope it works out.”

He finished the season with a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns and established good connections with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. But with Canales now up in Carolina, it remains to be seen what Tampa Bay wants to do with its offense.

Mayfield could command a sizable salary, too, after comparable quarterbacks like Daniel Jones and Geno Smith signed lucrative extensions this past season after career years with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

But if the Buccaneers want to recapture some of the Mayfield magic in 2024, bringing in a coordinator who’s worked with him in the past could keep the spark alive as Tampa Bay looks to defend its NFC South crown.