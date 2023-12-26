Buccaneers $7 Million Star Predicted to Bolt for Rams

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ biggest free agency priorities could head west this offseason.

Bleacher Report predicts that Buccaneers star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will sign with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Winfield has another strong season going in the final year of his $7 million rookie deal.

“With Jordan Fuller and John Johnson about to hit free agency, Los Angeles will likely be looking for a new safety in the offseason,” Bleacher Report staff wrote. “Antoine Winfield Jr. will be one of the top players available at the position and an upgrade over Fuller and Johnson.”

“Heading into the weekend, the former Pro Bowler had earned elite grades from Pro Football Focus nearly across the board,” Bleacher Report added regarding Winfield. “Coverage was the only area in which he fell short of the mark, by just one point, and quarterbacks had a 51.2 passer rating when targeting him.”

Buccaneers Receive Update on Antoine Winfield Jr. Injury

Winfield sustained a concussion in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 24. He didn’t return to the game as the Buccaneers rolled 30-12, and head coach Todd Bowles sounded optimistic about Winfield’s condition.

“He’s fine — he could have went back in. We just held him out because it was towards the end,” Bowles told reporters on Sunday.

Tampa Bay will need Winfield in a critical NFC South game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The Buccaneers would clinch the division title with a win but a loss will add pressure for the season finale against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Winfield has 110 tackles, three interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections this season.

Antoine Winfield Jr.: “We Executed All-Around’

Winfield expressed his pleasure in how his team won a fourth-straight contest in convincing fashion on Sunday against the Jaguars. The Buccaneers also beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season in the process.

“Great game, and we executed all-around. We just got to continue to do that more,” Winfield told reporters in the locker room after the game. “But that really starts with your preparation and practice and things like that.”

“We knew what type of game it was going to be, and we just came in here and executed,” Winfield added.

Winfield did his part with an interception, three tackles. and a sack. He helped the Buccaneers shut down the Jaguars offense with a scoreless first half, and Jacksonville didn’t score until the final minute of the third quarter amid a 30-0 deficit.