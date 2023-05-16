Ex-Bucs $21 Million Star Linked to Playoff Contender

Another former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from the 2020 Super Bowl team could land with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed Leonard Fournette as a free agent option for the Cowboys. The Bucs released Fournette in March amid his three-year, $21 million contract with the team. The Cowboys already signed former Bucs running back Ronald Jones II this offseason.

“The Cowboys may hesitate to use [RB1] Tony Pollard in a big role after he fractured his fibula in January,” Moton wrote. “Leonard Fournette can split touches with Pollard on early downs, with the latter sharing pass-catching opportunities with [Deuce] Vaughn. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Kellen Moore, has a history of keeping multiple running backs active in his game plans.”

“Fournette can produce in a three-down role if Vaughn isn’t ready to play a lot of snaps in the upcoming term,” Moton added.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Fournette emerged as the top running back but eventually lost his job to Rachaad White. Fournette rushed for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns in those years, and he caught 178 passes for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns in that span. He catches more than 80% of his targets in the passing game, but his yards per carry on the ground regressed from 4.5 yards per attempt in 2021 to 3.8 yards per attempt in 2022.

While the Cowboys could add Fournette for little, a reunion with running back Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t been ruled out. Elliott notably has been tied to the Bucs in free agency.

NFL Limbo Hasn’t Deterred Leonard Fournette

Despite remaining unsigned after the draft, Fournette hasn’t shied away from showing his confidence on social media.

“I really feel like whatever team I sign with, we’re winning the Super Bowl,” Fournette tweeted on May 12.

That didn’t mark the first time Fournette made his desire known to play for a contender. He claimed that in an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times amid the retirement of Tom Brady and the Bucs’ planned offseason cuts.

Shaq Barrett’s Family on Leonard Fournette’s Mind

Despite no longer playing for the Bucs, Fournette showed his support for Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett‘s family amid the loss of two-year-old Arrayah to drowning on April 30.

“In this game, all we take away is the money, memories, and friendships,” Fournette tweeted. “Shaq, I love you brother praying for you one of the best guys I’ve ever met God send your hands over his family at this time.”

Barrett shared a tribute to his daughter and thanks from his family on Instagram since her passing. He also honored his wife, Jordanna, on Mother’s Day, which Brady and other former and current Bucs reacted to.

Leonard Fournette Backs NFL Player Battling Cancer

Regardless of where Fournette lands this fall, he will support former LSU teammate and Foster Moreau, who has been battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Moreau, a New Orleans Saints tight end, announced the news in March.

“One of the best guys I have met in my life,” Fournette tweeted in reaction to Moreau’s news. “We are with you love you brother and if y’all didn’t know he is a Fournette”

Despite Morea’s cancer journey, he has been cleared to participate in the Saints’ offseason workouts, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed. The Bucs could face him twice this fall if he plays this season.