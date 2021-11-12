Bucs Make Final Decisions on Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown vs. Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will need to get more familiar with other receivers on Sunday as the team officially sidelined two stars on Friday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown will sit out the Week 10 game against the Washington Football Team due to injury. Gronkowski endured rib injuries and a punctured lung at Los Angeles in Week 3, and his return in Week 8 at New Orleans lasted briefly because of back spasms. Brown injured his ankle at Philadelphia in Week 6 and hasn’t played since.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the news at Friday’s press conference per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. He added that the Bucs won’t have cornerback Rashard Robinson, too.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Rashard Robinson are out against Washington. He said Chris Godwin will travel but will be a game-time decision. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 12, 2021

As for Chris Godwin, Arians said it’s “a game-time decision”, Laine reported. Godwin sustained a foot injury at New Orleans according to Arians, and the star receiver didn’t practice this week except “an appearance during Friday’s practice,” Laine wrote.

Godwin ran in place during the media portion of the practice according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

WR Chris Godwin did appear at the end of the practice open to the media and was running in place. Likely to be listed as limited. Arians said it will be a game time decision. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 12, 2021

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Arians said per Laine. “He looked OK today but we’ll see how he is tomorrow. … (He did) just enough to look OK. We’ll see how he is.”

Gronkowski’s Timetable, Brown’s Boot

Gronkowski and Brown missing Sunday’s game didn’t shock the world as neither looked ready to go all week. That’s despite both appearing at practice this week according to Laine.

Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on earlier in the week that it will take more time for Gronkowski.

“We think in about two or three weeks, he’ll be back to normal,” Arians told SiriusXM.

Bruce Arians updates the status of Rob Gronkowski and says they want to be cautious with the veteran tight end…. "We think in about two or three weeks he'll be back to normal" @Buccaneers #GoBucs LISTEN 🔊 pic.twitter.com/UdaffqNFM7 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 11, 2021

As for Brown, he had his walking boot off on Thursday and worked with the JUGS machine during Thursday’s practice according to Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali. Brown showed off riding a bike with the boot the week before.

WR Antonio Brown is out of his walking boot and was working on the JUGS machine during the portion of practice open to media. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 11, 2021

Filling The Void

Tampa Bay has plenty of options without Brown, Gronkowski, and possibly Godwin on Sunday.

The Bucs have touchdown leader Mike Evans, who has 63 catches for 544 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Tyler Johnson played significant snaps this season and last, and he has 14 catches for 191 yards — an average of 13.6 yards per catch. Rookie Jaelon Darden got involved recently, and he has four catches on five targets thus far. Cyril Grayson likewise filled in recently and made and an explosive play when he did — a 50-yard touchdown grab at New Orleans.

Scotty Miller, who had been out since Week 3 due to a turf toe injury, could also return for Sunday’s game. The Bucs also recently signed Breshad Perriman to the practice squad this week.

Likewise, the Bucs made a move at tight end this week, signing Darren Fells to the practice squad. Fells getting activated against Washington looks likely in light of Gronkowski sitting out according to Auman.