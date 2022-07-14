NFL Insider: Rob Gronkowski ‘Isn’t Healthy’

Superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski stating that he’s really “done with football” doesn’t surprise some within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.

That’s what ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported during the show “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” on Wednesday, July 13. Gronkowski told ESPN’s Mike Reiss the day before that he is staying retired — even if Bucs superstar quarterback Tom Brady calls.

“Gronk isn’t healthy,” Russini said on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “So that’s something that plays a big part in why he was able to be so open talking about retirement [on Tuesday].”

Rob Gronkowski reaffirms to @MereGorman that he is not coming out of retirement to play in the NFL this coming season. Full interview with @RobGronkowski on some of his post-football plans coming soon. pic.twitter.com/BpS5fkpyVq — NESN (@NESN) July 12, 2022

“I did reach out to some people with the Buccaneers organization to just see if they were buying it, and they are,” Russini added. “They are. They believe that Gronk really is done. But, I feel like it’s important to add that there is a situation where there is some that believe late in the season — and [Tom] Brady gives him a call and Gronk feels good — then maybe that’s the situation [Gronk] comes back.”

“The health thing though, guys, like the health thing is real,” Russini continued. “Anyone that’s close to Gronk that I talk to a lot, it’s like, ‘He’s just not the same; he’s not the same guy.’ Gronk’s not coming back until he feels like he’s the elite tight end, the greatest in the game.”

Gronkowski Shined Amid Injuries

Gronkowski, 33, dealt with many injuries throughout his 11-year career, and he endured rib and back injuries last season plus a punctured lung. He only missed five games due to injury and played in the last 11 games of the season, including the playoffs. He also played 76% of the Bucs’ snap counts in 2021.

In 12 regular season games, Gronkowski maintained a high level of play with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He also tallied another 17 catches for 116 yards and A touchdown in the playoffs.

64 catches and seven touchdowns in his final season for the @Buccaneers. We'll miss Tampa Bay @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/2r97E8q2X0 — NFL (@NFL) June 23, 2022

Despite coming back from injury, Gronkowski sounded hesitant to play again in 2022 during the offseason. He finally announced retirement on June 21, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Gronkowski may come back during the season. Rosenhaus didn’t come out with a similar statement after Gronkowski’s latest announcement on Tuesday.

Tight End Outlook for Bucs

Tampa Bay addressed the tight end position in the draft by taking Cade Otton from Washington in the fourth round followed by Ko Kieft from Minnesota in the sixth round. The Bucs haven’t publicly pursued a veteran tight end since Gronkowski’s June 21 retirement.

Cameron Brate gives the Bucs experience at tight end with 115 games played in eight seasons. Brate has 253 receptions for 2,683 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career. Former head coach Bruce Arians, now the Bucs’ senior football consultant, believes Brate can help fill the void left by Gronkowski.

“It’s a step back, that’s for sure,” Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, “because he’s a Hall of Fame player. But I really like the room right now. I love the young kids we’ve got in there and Cam Brate’s a good veteran player that Tom really trusts. Now, he’s not Gronk. That size and what he brings as a blocker and receiver I think is unmatched. You don’t replace that guy, but we also have Codey McElroy … I think it’s time for him to break out as a receiver.”

Gene Deckerhoff calls Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cameron Brate #GoBucs #TBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/pt9i5CF1k6 — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) November 14, 2021

McElroy has only three games of experience, and his only career reception came in 2019. He impressed coaches at OTAs, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles tempered expectations until training camp.

The Bucs also have rookies Ben Beise from Wisconsin-River Falls and J.J. Howland from Yale to try out for roster spots.

