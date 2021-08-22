Rob Gronkowski Makes Hilarious Entrance for Bucs-Titans Game [Watch]

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t take the field tonight, he still touted the preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans quite highly and humorously.

“Big, big, biggest game of the year — tonight,” Gronkowski says with a smile as he walks into Raymond James Stadium.

Gronkowski and fellow starters won’t play against the Tennessee Titans after two physical and heated joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Hence, it really isn’t the biggest game of the year for the starters. Gronkowski and Tom Brady notably weren’t in uniform for the game. Punter Bradley Pinion served as the captain for the game per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

For many other Bucs players, the game might as well be the Super Bowl as they compete for roster spots. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times coined the name “Bubble Bowl” for the Bucs-Titans clash as players look to survive the upcoming cuts from 85 to 53 players over the next two weeks.

Knight noted that “competition remains furious at a number of positions, where several are competing for only one or two available depth-chart spots.”

He notably highlighted the injury-riddled offensive line as one spot where new additions Brandon Walton, Jack Benzinger, and Earl Watford hope to make a splash quickly. Nick Leverett has also shown promise in camp per Knight.

Other key positions battles Knight highlighted included cornerback, inside linebacker, and defensive line. He added that quarterback, running back, and wide receivers are basically set in stone.

Five Fights Break Out at Bucs Joint Practice

If resting starters wasn’t already on Bucs head coach Bruce Arians’ radar, the fights that broke out in Thursday’s practice with the Titans arguably confirmed the decision.

“Really pleased with the work we’ve gotten the last two days — extremely good competition,” Arians said about the joint practices on Thursday. “Obviously, it always happens when the flyers and the gunners get together, something starts. But it was spirited, it was great practice and I really appreciate the Titans for coming down here and helping us get better, and hopefully, we made them better.”

Arians denied the fights, including the one involving Antonio Brown, which led to the star wide receiver’s brief exit.

“Fighting? I didn’t see any fighting,” Arians said. “A lot of pushing and shoving, but I didn’t see any fists thrown.”

Even a direct question by the media didn’t get Arians to acknowledge Brown’s actions.

“Nah, waving flies,” he told the media.

Notably, the players involved in the fights can’t get penalized by the league according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Gronkowski: ‘It Was a Great Decision’

Going into his second season with the Bucs, Gronkowski called it “a great decision” to return to the NFL in 2020 after a year away from the game in retirement. He joined the Bucs via a trade with the New England Patriots the month following the signing of Brady in free agency.

“It was a great decision and I’m definitely glad I’m still playing. It’s a grind at times, but overall it always pays off,” Gronkowski said per Pro Football Talk.

Gronkowski dealt with a myriad of injuries during his time with the Patriots, but he saw a resurgence in health with the Bucs.

“I’ve been here all offseason and now for camp, and I feel like I’m doing a lot better this year for sure,” Gronkowski added per Pro Football Talk. “Conditioning wise, coming off a year and not playing, and then heading into a camp like this, it’s hard work. … It’s night and day from where I was last year in training camp to where I am now.”