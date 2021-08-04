Olympian Has Perfect Reaction to Buccaneers’ Support

Fresh off qualifying for Olympic finals, Anna Cockrell checked how things were going for her brother, Ross, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

She was moved to see that the Bucs filled the team’s large film room and enthusiastically cheered her on during the women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals on Monday. Her finals performance ended in disqualification on Tuesday due to “running into the wrong lane” per NBC Sports Northwest’s James Best, but the Bucs nonetheless gave her a golden moment she won’t forget from Tokyo.

“Y’all got me crying in the village dining hall,” Cockrell wrote in reaction to the Bucs watch party.

Y'ALL GOT ME CRYING IN THE VILLAGE DINING HALL 😭😭🥰 https://t.co/e5WfaW9D9u — Anna Cockrell, MPP (@AnnaCockrell48) August 2, 2021

Cockrell ran a time of 54.17 seconds, taking second in her heat and fifth overall for the semifinals. Ross, a cornerback, then went out and had a monster day at practice with three interceptions. Anna’s older brother is looking to carve out a bigger role this season after playing in all four playoff games despite splitting time between the active roster and practice squad.

“Wow, really making me share the spotlight today,” Anna wrote. “Just kidding. I love this and him. He better do it.”

Wow really making me share the spotlight today 🙄😂 just kidding I love this and him he better DO IT https://t.co/Mu9FqIbghk — Anna Cockrell, MPP (@AnnaCockrell48) August 2, 2021

Anna thanked all of supporters again following the hurdles finals, won by American Sydney McLaughlin, who set a world record of 51.46 seconds.

“Thanks for all the support y’all,” Anna wrote. “I’ve learned so much this year, had so many breakthroughs. Looking forward to what’s next.”

Thanks for all the support y’all. I’ve learned so much this year, had so many breakthroughs. Looking forward to what’s next pic.twitter.com/uGtrHGB2W5 — Anna Cockrell, MPP (@AnnaCockrell48) August 4, 2021

Ross couldn’t say enough about his sister competing in the Olympics.

“She’s worked hard her entire life for this, and I’m just super excited for her,” Ross said according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “She’s an absolute animal on the track. I have a ton of respect for what she does.”

Ross’s Reaction to Anna Making Olympic Finals

As an older brother, Ross said is accustomed to being the one giving advice.

“One of the things I say to Anna is, she’s a five-star, she was a five-star recruit coming out of high school,” Cockrell said per Laine. “So I just tell her, ‘Be a five-star. Just breathe and do it. … Just breathe, do it and let your light shine.'”

“I’m learning to listen more,” Cockrell added. “It’s one of the things I know I gotta work on with her. We just have good conversations. At the same time, we respect what each other [does] and when we need to give each other that space, we give each other that space.”

Ross, who had practice shortly after the watch party on Monday, already had his heart rate up from watching his sister race.

“She gutted it out at the end,” Ross Cockrell said per Laine. “My heart was pounding through my chest. I was sweating, just watching her run. I mean, it was hard for me to sleep last night, so I hope she got some rest.”

Game Ball to the Cockrells

Watching his sister succeed in the Olympics got Ross playing like an All-Pro, shutdown corner amid his three takeaways. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians awarded the Cockrell family the game ball from practice in honor of Anna’s performance and Ross’s defense.

“Game ball Cockrell family,” Arians said. “Not just to you and your sister, but your mom and dad too.”

Olympic Finalist 🤝 NFL Cornerback The Cockrell Family pic.twitter.com/TmUG2OrK6N — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 2, 2021

“It’s just a great feeling and a great moment for our family,” Ross said.