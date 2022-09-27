Todd Bowles ‘Not Aware of’ Surprising On-Field Incident vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted he didn’t know about an unusual occurrence amid a key special teams play against the Green Bay Packers.

Bowles laughed as ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked him about the colony of bees under the crossbar of the south end zone goal post, which was caught on camera shortly before the game. Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the uprights during the first quarter, clearing the crossbar and leaving the bees undisturbed.

Bucs staff attended to the bees in order to remove the colony from the goal post. The job didn’t get done in time for the Packers to score a touchdown and extra point in that end zone, however.

“Jenna, I was not aware of it,” Bowles said about the bees as he walked away with a smile to end the Monday, September 26, press conference.

Bowles and the Bucs didn’t have much to smile about from a 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday. The Bucs didn’t get on the board again until the third quarter with a second field goal, and it took until the final seconds of the game for the Bucs to score a touchdown. It came down to the Bucs coming up short on a two-point conversion and a failed onside kick.

“It’s concerning,” Bowles told reporters on Sunday. “We just needed to play smarter.”

Play Clock a Stinging Point for Bowles, Bucs

After the Bucs scored a potential game-tying touchdown, things went awry with the play clock on the two-point conversion from Bowles’ perspective.

The Bucs didn’t get the ball snapped soon enough and took a delay of game penalty. Green Bay ultimately broke up Tom Brady‘s pass in the end zone to secure the win.

THE PACKERS STOP THE BUCS ON THE GAME TYING 2 POINT CONVERSION pic.twitter.com/QZKLIKv60q — Brian Y (@byysports) September 25, 2022

“One time it’s at 25 [second] the next time it’s at 20. We’re looking into it right now. We’ll send it in and see what they say,” Bowles told the media.

The NFL confirmed that the “play clock is paused at 20 seconds” before a two-point conversion, and the referee signals to restart the clock according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“We got to get the ball off. We’ve got to be cognizant of that as a unit,” Bowles said. “We’ve played enough ball to know we need to get the ball snapped.”

Brady: ‘Just a Bad Execution’

Brady made a last-second change at the line of scrimmage for the initial two-point conversion, but he didn’t want to dwell on it afterward.

Pretty inexcusable. Tom Brady with a delay of game penalty on the game-tying 2-pt attempt…at home. Looks he would have walked right in. Can’t happen at the #NFL level. #BucsVsPackers pic.twitter.com/5aoKsi8r3z — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) September 25, 2022

“I just looked up and we had … just a bad execution,” Brady told reporters on Sunday. “That’s really what it is.”

Brady then highlighted all of the other ways he and the Bucs came short before a last-second chance to win.

” .. There were a lot of other times we had bad execution, and I think the reality is when you do that, you don’t have the opportunity to score points. There were too many plays when we were behind the sticks and not good on third down. Penalties, turnovers and missed opportunities. The defense played great. We’ve got to play better on offense.”