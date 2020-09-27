Tom Brady Wants to Stay With Buccaneers for Remainder of Career

While the Tom Brady-era in Tampa Bay got off to a slow start on the field, the greatest quarterback of all-time isn’t questioning his decision to make the move to Florida.

Brady, during an interview with Westwood One, said he’s so happy he “wound up with the Bucs.”

“It’s just been an amazing six months for my family being here and getting to work,” Brady added (h/t Jenna Laine of ESPN).

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay during the offseason. The quarterback said the 2020 offseason will likely be the last time he hits free agency.

“I’ll probably never be a free agent again,” Brady said. “It felt nice to be wanted, kind of like you are recruited in college. It was a really unique experience.”

How Long Can Brady Play?

Brady turned 43 back in August and no quarterback has ever played at a high-level this late into his career. The Buccaneers are doing all they can to make life easy for him. They’ve slowed down the game, as I recently broke down.

Entering Week 3, Only five teams have ran fewer offensive plays than Tompa Bay at 61.0 per contest, as Teamrankings.com showcases (Brady ran 67.9 offensive plays per game last season in New England). Bruce Arians & Co. aren’t keen on running up the score and potentially exposing Brady; they want to ride the running game, efficient throws and the underrated defense throughout the 2020 season.

Brady previously said he wanted to play until he was 45. His two-year deal with the Buccaneers will expire before his 45th birthday and if there’s anyone who can do the unthinkable—succeed at such an old age—it’s probably Brady.

Fans in Tampa Bay Will Be Able to See Brady Sooner Than Expected

The Buccaneers had previously planned to allow fans starting in Week 6, though now, select fans can enter the building in Week 4 vs. the Chargers. The move was spurred by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issuing an executive order to move the state into the last phase of their reopening plan.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford (via the team’s website). “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

Tampa Bay is only allowing their “longest-tenured season pass members” to buy tickets to next week’s game “in recognition of their loyalty to the team.”

The Buccaneers’ first game in front of fans came on Sunday at Denver’s Mile High Stadium. They were permitted to have a 7.5% capacity (5,700 fans).

