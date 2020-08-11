Donald Trump Gives Input on Tom Brady, Patriots, Buccaneers

Perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL will wear a new uniform for the first time in history this season. Tom Brady’s Buccaneers tenure has put a spotlight on the franchise like few times before.

President Trump Offers Take on Brady’s New Team

It’s no secret that Brady is a supporter of President Donald Trump and it appears that No. 45 is a supporter of Brady’s new team. Trump recently spoke about Brady’s departure from New England while giving praise to the Buccaneers organization.

“I think (Brady) had plenty of teams to go to, and he picked one with — from what I understand — a good offensive line and very good receivers. He looked at that closely. I think he probably had other choices where they had players,’ Trump told Clay Travis of Fox Sports (h/t NESN).

Heading into free agency, the Buccaneers weren’t on many people’s radar as a destination for Brady. However, in the 24 hours leading up to his decision, oddsmakers had Tampa Bay as the favorite.

“I think (Brady’s) biggest thing is, he wants to win,” Trump said. “And from what I know, and I know the ownership of the team, they’ll do whatever they have to because they’re fantastic people.”

It’s worth noting that the Glazer Family, which owns the Buccaneers, have long been supporters of Trump both vocally and financially.

High Expectations for Brady in 2020

Some analysts believe that Brady will set records with the Bucs, including NFL Network’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who believes Brady will tie Peyton Manning’s passing touchdown record (55). Trump didn’t get into specifics with his predictions, though he added that Brady will go what he has always done.

“I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people, I think he’s gonna do great,” Trump said.

Brady arguably has as greatest of a collection of options he’s ever played with (Yes, Randy Moss was the greatest WR Brady has ever played with but those teams with Moss weren’t as stacked as this year’s Bucs).

Tampa Bay could run two tight ends in the way the Patriots did with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez back in 2011. The team could do so without putting too much on any one tight end’s plate. Expect a rotation between, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate.

Not to mention, the Bucs also have all-pro Mike Evans and speedster Chris Godwin at wide receiver and Ronald Jones II at running back (who is going way too late in fantasy drafts).

It won’t be easy for Brady to learn a new playbook and settle in down in Florida. The QB is embracing the challenge of getting everyone on the “same page” and he’s hoping that his new teammates take the same route.

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”