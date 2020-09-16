Odell Beckham Trade: Buccaneers, Packers Among Potential Darkhorses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t “need” another wide receiver. They have Mike Evans. They have Chris Godwin. They even have rising slot receiver Scotty Miller in addition to a bevy of tight ends.

Yet, when someone like Odell Beckham Jr. comes on the market you definitely take a look.

Trading for Odell is not a matter of perfect timing for the team that gets him; it’s a matter of getting him. His talent warrants thinking outside the box.

For the Buccaneers, adding another wide receiver may not seem like a necessity, however, the team linked to Antonio Brown earlier in the offseason. Coach Bruce Arians, who previously coached Brown, was not fond of the idea of bringing in the former Pro Bowler, though that doesn’t mean that they weren’t looking for another pass catcher.

It’s no given that the Browns trade Beckham. As Pro Football Action notes, there are conflicting reports on whether the Browns are shopping him. Still, it’s hard to imagine that Cleveland won’t at least listen to offers on the mercurial wide receiver.

Odell Was Previously Linked to Brady

Back when Odell was with the Giants, he was rumored to have eyes for the Patriots, wanting to play with Tom Brady. With Brady in Tampa Bay, Odell might now be a fit for Central Florida.

What Should the Buccaneers Offer the Browns?

Tampa Bay is all-in on this season, hoping to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Trading future draft picks might be the best way to add someone like Beckham. However, one has to imagine that Cleveland would want to get someone who can contribute right now as the franchise looks to give Baker Mayfield everything needed to succeed.

Could a Godwin-OBJ swap work for both teams? Godwin, who broke out last season, isn’t signed to a long-term deal. He’s in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract and if Tampa Bay doesn’t ink him to an extension, then there’s a chance he walks in free agency next offseason.

Tampa Bay won’t be the only team looking at Beckham if he is indeed on the trade market, yet Godwin would likely be the best return the Browns get in an in-season Odell trade.

Additional Trade Destinations

New England Patriots – As our own Brian Mazique notes, the Patriots are in prime position to make a splashy trade. They cleared out cap space with a few savvy extensions earlier in the offseason and have an obvious need at wide receiver. Getting Odell to pair with new QB Cam Newton would be a total 360 for a team that was supposed to be lost without Brady.

Washington Football Team – The Football Team is in need of pass-catching threats, though as Ben Standig of The Athletic explained to me on the Desktop GM Podcast, Washington must avoid making trade with the short-term in mind. Getting Odell would certainly help to set Dwayne Haskins up for more success, though the front office has to be careful about giving away too many future picks for short-term gains.

Green Bay Packers – The franchise opted to bring in Devin Funchess as their major offseason acquisition at the wide receiver position, though he opted out of the season, as Pro Football Action shows in their COVID-19 Opt-Out Tracker. OBJ would give A-Rod the best 1-2 punch he’s ever had in his career.