Bucs’ Tom Brady Reveals Injury From Saints Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed he injured a finger on his throwing hand against the New Orleans Saints on September, 19.

“Yeah, [I] banged it up pretty good,” Brady told Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, September 19. “It didn’t affect me at all in the game. Just going to be sore throughout the week, but one of those bumps and bruises that come along with playing.”

Brady grabbed his ring finger on his throwing hand after a fumble, but he never left the game and finished with 190 yards passing and a touchdown. He also took only one sack in the game.

“You get hit and get kicked and get kneed, and all of these things come up,” Brady added about the injury. “And it’s a demolition derby out there. It’s who can recover fast enough in order to put yourself in a position to practice, to prepare, and then go play well the next week.”

Brady: ‘I’m Trying to Make Sure I Don’t Throw My Arm Out’

Brady hopes to avoid another injury — sort of — as he made light of tossing another tablet on the sideline at New Orleans.

“I have a pretty bad record against that tablet unfortunately. I think I forgot the password, and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating,” Brady told Gray. “Unfortunately, that tablet just happens to get in the way sometimes, and obviously that was the reason why things weren’t going great, so I had to take it out on that poor, meaningless tablet.”

Tom Brady, Filthy 12-6 Breaking Tablet (with Tail). 😷 pic.twitter.com/sca5qVDX0b — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2022

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it,” Brady added. “I was pretty pissed yesterday, so until I get it right, you know, I’m going to keep doing it. And obviously with repetition being the key to success, I’ve got to get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t gotten yet.”

Gray and Brady joked about the tablet going on injured reserve, but the tablet didn’t make it, Brady said.

“That tablet’s out of commission. That will never come back to life,” Brady said.

Brady: ‘We Were Just Not Executing Very Well’

Brady’s visible frustration extended to the field where he got after teammates on Sunday.

“Well, we were just not executing very well, and I think that it’s been something that’s come up with the Saints,” Brady told Gray. “We have not found a way to get out of our own way. There’s too many unforced errors. Too many plays where, you know, where we have the opportunity to do the right thing and make the play, and we just don’t.”

The Saints have Tom Brady frustrated 😬 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/aWBV2XEgUy — Bally Sports (@BallySports) September 18, 2022

The Bucs sputtered for three quarters with just a field goal. Brady got the offense going in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman.

“It feels good to be 2-0. That was a hard, emotional game at times but good to get a win,” Brady told Gray. “I’m feeling pretty good here after two weeks of football, but obviously we have a long journey ahead, and we haven’t played our best football on offense, so we have a lot of room for growth. Hopefully, we can achieve some bigger things going forward.”