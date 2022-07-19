Bucs’ Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Star Wide Receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady can empathize with Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The second-year Bengals wide receiver said via Twitter that he will use not making the top 10 wide receiver ratings on the new “Madden” NFL video game as “extra motivation” this year. Brady poked fun at Chase’s comments as the Bucs quarterback had a much more humble start on Madden.

“Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year,” Brady tweeted.

Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year 😂 @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Chase, a No. 5 draft pick in 2021, burst on the scene as a rookie with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady’s career began much more quietly in 2000 as a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots. He then led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl during his second year in the league, 2001, but the “Madden” game had him listed as “QB No. 12” on the roster.

A fan poked fun at Brady by digging up a screen shot from that game on Monday. Brady reacted over one of his ratings — 41 out of 99 for awareness.

“41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean,” Brady tweeted.

41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean. https://t.co/o7cXnsICTz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Brady’s ratings on “Madden” quickly improved as his career took off. After leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl for the 2001 seasons, he led the team to another eight Super Bowl appearances and five more wins.

He left New England as a free agent in 2020 for the Bucs and won a seventh Super Bowl for the 2020 season. Brady will play his 23rd NFL season his fall as he seeks a second Super Bowl win in three seasons with the Bucs.

Quarterback ratings haven’t been revealed for “Madden 23” yet. Brady and company will learn their ratings on Friday, July 22.

Mike Evans Makes Top 10

Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans cracked the top 10 for “Madden” receiver ratings this year with a 92 rating.

The game rated him right behind Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, 93, and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, 95. Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams led the way with a 99 rating, and Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp had a 98.

Fellow Bucs receiver Chris Godwin rated at 89 on the “Madden 23” game, and new Bucs receiver Russell Gage Jr. has a 78 rating. Other Bucs receiver ratings include Scotty Miller at 75, Tyler Johnson at 73, Breshad Perriman at 71, Jaelon Darden at 71, Vyncint Smith at 67, and Cyril Grayson Jr. at 66.

Hall of Fame Pace for Evans?

Evans posted his eight-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season last year since entering the league in 2014 — an NFL record. He caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021 and made his fourth Pro Bowl.

“It’s been a real privilege for me to play with him,” Brady said in a Buccaneers.com video. “He’s one of the NFL all-time greats.”

Evans is well aware that he has a chance to finish his career among the all-time greats. He talked about that in an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston.

“Yeah, of course. I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible,” Evans told Alexander. “That’s what I am working for. You know, why not? I’m trying to be the best in the game right now and ultimately, one of the best to ever play. And I have the tools to do that. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been extremely favored. You know, why not do it?”

