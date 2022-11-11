Tom Brady Humorously Volunteers Bucs Backup QB for Big Favor

It might be November, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady acted like it was a white elephant gift exchange on Friday, November 11.

Brady received a pair of Bucs-themed lederhosen during Friday’s press conference in Munich, Germany. The Bucs play the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL regular season game in Germany on November 13. While Brady showed his appreciation for the lederhosen gift, he had a quick joke to go with it regarding a second-year Bucs backup quarterback.

“Kyle Trask [is] going to wear that out there,” Brady said with a smile.

Trask, the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2021 out of Florida, hasn’t played an NFL game yet as the third-string quarterback this season. The Bucs drafted him with the idea of him becoming the successor to Brady when he retires. Trask often has been a healthy scratch for regular season games, but he was active for the first time in his career on October 27 but didn’t play.

Brady, 45, remains as durable as ever with 44 passes per game thus far. Second-string quarterback Blaine Gabbert remains the main backup behind Brady in their third season together.

“I know the fans will be excited,” Brady said about playing in Germany. “I think the players are more excited. We want to go out there and do a great job.”

Tall Order Awaits Bucs

Tampa Bay looks to win a second-consecutive game for the first time since Week 2 in New Orleans. The Bucs squeaked out a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but glaring issues persisted for the Bucs, especially on offense. Brady alluded to not wanting to see the challenges of playing overseas as an excuse for the team in Week 11.

“I think playing well is playing well,” Brady said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at — what stadium, what country. For us, it’s going to come down to, you know, how well we do our job, and we talked about execution quite a bit lately.

The Seahawks present arguably a bigger challenge than the Rams. After trading away veteran star quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle has exceeded expectations with a 6-3 record and first place spot in the NFC West Division.

“So, this is a good team,” Brady said. “They’re good … in all three phases of the game. So we’re going to be challenged. They got a lot of good skill players. Geno [Smith] is playing great. Very well coached, good team, and we’re going to have to bring our best.”

Brady: ‘These Ones You Do Remember’

Against the Seahawks, Brady will play his fourth career international game. He looks to go 4-0 in such games with his previous three wins coming in London twice and Mexico City once. While Brady has done it before, he noted the uniqueness of playing in an international game.

“I told all my teammates, that … you’re not going to necessarily remember every game you play in your whole career, but these ones you do remember,” Brady said. “They’re very special. Just to go to another place, and having an experience like this. When I’m older, I’ll be thinking about practicing in that stadium right there and then going to play in Allianz Arena, which is amazing,” Brady said.