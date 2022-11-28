Buccaneers Pro Bowler Makes Revealing Comment Amid Injury

After a gruesome injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs revealed what really hurt as he went through his usual postgame locker room routine.

Wirfs told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that letting down Bucs quarterback Tom Brady “hurts him more than that leg injury does right now” after a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27. The third-year Pro Bowl tackle sustained a leg injury in overtime where Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah landed on his leg, which led to getting an air cast and getting carted off the field.

Teammates showing love to Tristan Wirfs as he's carted off the field 🙏@Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Sn7SyXMXrL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the X-Rays on Wirfs’ ankle returned negative. An MRI remains for Monday, November 28, but things look more promising than a season-ending injury at this point.

Wirfs walked but limped as he didn’t wear anything for his knee when he left the trainers’ room after the game, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Wirfs also didn’t need assistance getting changed out of his uniform, Stroud added.

“He’s a warrior. He’s going to be alright. … He’s still got a smile on his face,” Bucs linebacker Devin White said via Stroud.

Laine confirmed the same from the Bucs players she talked with — Wirfs kept his trademark smile despite the injury. Laine also noted that Wirfs was “putting some weight on the leg”.

Wirfs Can’t Smile About One Thing

Wirfs just can’t smile about how Brady’s 23rd season is going. Brady could retire after the season or go elsewhere in free agency.

“[Wirfs] has wanted nothing more than to give him his proper sendoff,” Laine wrote.

Such sentiments wouldn’t surprise White.

“He’s just a loving, caring, giving person,” White said of Wirfs via Laine. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to have his back. We’ve got to step up for him in whatever way. We’ve got to encourage him and we’ve got to encourage the player stepping in for him if he’s not back by Monday or whatever the case may be. We’ve just got to be that and we’ve got to be able to lean on each other.”

Bucs Players React to Moment of Wirfs’ Injury

The moment of Owusu-Koramoah crashing onto Wirfs’ leg looked so gruesome that FOX wouldn’t replay what happened during the broadcast.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Bucs running back Rachaad White said via Laine. “I saw that on the sideline and I talked to Ke’Shawn ‘Sneak’ about it. It was like insane. That was crazy. I wouldn’t have expected that either if I was in, and I’m pretty sure he didn’t.”

Here is a slow motion shot of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah landing on Tristan Wirfs left leg. JOK attempts to leap over Vaughn who inadvertently slams him down on Wirfs leg. He was carted off with an air cast on his leg. Bowles had no update post game. pic.twitter.com/D7y0ybEosb — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) November 27, 2022

Vaughn carried the ball on that play when Owusu-Koramoah tried to hurdle him. Vaughn then “inadvertently pushed Owusu-Koramoah into the back of Wirfs’ legs”, Laine wrote.

“It’s tough seeing any one of our brothers out like that, getting carted off — it’s tough to see,” safety Mike Edwards said, per Laine. “Especially a guy like Tristan — one of the best offensive linemen in the league. He’s definitely a big part of our team.”