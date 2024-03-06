Indian Wells Open Draw Reveals Potential for Major Upsets

The draw for the 2024 Indian Wells Open has officially been released.

What did it reveal? The players in both the men’s and women’s draws are going to have to put up a tough fight to take home the 2024 Indian Wells Open title.

The Men’s Draw Could Provide a Djokovic vs. Nadal Matchup

Rafael Nadal’s long-awaited return to the professional circuit could result in an iconic matchup against No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinal round. But to get there, Nadal must first find a way to defeat some of the world’s current top-ranked players.

In his first round, Nadal will face Canadian Milos Raonic in the evening session on Thursday, March 7. According to the ATP, Raonic is both a Wimbledon and Indian Wells Open finalist, but Nadal leads the 33-year-old 8-2 in their matchups.

If Nadal prevails over Raonic, he will move on to face No. 7 seed Holger Rune.

Nadal’s next matchups potentially include American Taylor Fritz (No. 12 seed) in the round of 16 and Russian Daniil Medvedev (No. 4 seed) in the quarterfinals. Only after five wins in Indian Wells will Nadal have the chance to face Djokovic as an opponent.

Unlike Nadal, Djokovic’s road to reaching the semifinals has less obstacles, and he is looking forward to getting started. “Last time I played on this beautiful court it was 2019. Feels like it was yesterday. Amazing to be back at #TennisParadise,” Djokovic posted on X. “Can’t wait for tournament to start! Let’s go.”

According to Bleacher Report, the 36-year-old Serbian will not face a tournament seed until at least round 3 where he could potentially play No. 30 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Djokovic’s next battles include either American Tommy Paul or Ugo Humbert in round 4 before meeting Casper Ruud or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

The Women’s Draw is Riddled with Top-Player Matchups Early On

After being awarded a wild card for the Indian Wells Open, former world No.1 Venus Williams resurfaces at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and must face Nao Hibino in her first round before moving on to meet No.17 seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Fellow American Coco Gauff is the tournament’s No.3 seed, and the teen will face similar obstacles. Gauff’s Indian Wells journey will begin on Saturday, March 9 where she will play the winner of Clara Burel and Wang Xiyu.

Following this match, Gauff’s next greatest challenge will likely come in the round of 16 against Naomi Osaka or No.14 seed Liudmila Samsonova. A round of 16 victory means Gauff has the chance to face world No.1 Swiatek in the semifinals and once again face Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

The WTA reported that No.1 seed Iga Swiatek and No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka will also face difficult matchups early in the tournament.

At the top of the draw is Swiatek, who will likely have a rematch with American Danielle Collins in round 1. Collins defeated Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open and pushed her to three-set match in 2024.

Camped at the bottom of the draw is Sabalenka. The Belarusian’s potential matchups include 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu or 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska in round 3 and No.16 seed Elina Svitolina in the round of 16.