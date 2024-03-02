Indian Wells 2024: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 2024 Indian Wells Open, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, will begin on Wednesday, March 6 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Widely regarded as the “Fifth Slam,” the Masters 1000 tennis tournament is known for its exceptional player line-up and top-notch facility, according to Desert Sun. This year is no different, as some of the world’s best tennis players are set to return to California to compete.

As the tournament approaches, here’s what you need to know:

1. The Tournament Draw Will be Released Live on March 4, 2024

According to the BNP Paribas Open, the ATP and WTA Making of the Draw Ceremony will take place on Monday, March 4 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Matchups will be revealed live on the super wall at Stadium Plaza.

2. The 2024 Indian Wells Total Prize Money is $19 Million

The BNP Paribas Open reported that the tournament will award $19 million in total prize money, which is the most in tournament history. Steve Christian, the BNP Paribas Open Chief Operating Officer said: “This year, we are proud to be dedicating record prize money, and are highly focused on compensating all of the players competing in the BNP Paribas Open.”

3. Two Big Stars Are Set to Return: Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams

The long awaited return of both Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams is finally over, as both players will be competing in the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

According to Desert Sun, Nadal missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injury, which is why fans did not see him at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden last year. Nadal is 59-11 at the tournament, an eleven-time semifinalist, and a three-time title holder. He will make his return during the evening session on Thursday, March 7, according to the BNP Paribas Open.

Like Nadal, three-time Indian Wells semifinalist, Venus Williams, is making her return to California after recovering from a knee injury.

Though the 43-year-old suffered serious cartilage damage, Venus shared in a YouTube video that it was her goal to play in Indian Wells and the Miami Open and confirmed that her tennis career is not ending anytime soon.

“My little sister Serena told me I’m not allowed to quit, and of course, I would never quit, but it’s the mandate. She said no, so I will be back on the court.” Venus said.

4. Men’s Standouts Include Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz

The 2024 Indian Wells men’s draw will feature top-level competition.

Returning to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019 is Novak Djokovic, 37, who is tied with Roger Federer for most Indian Wells wins (5) and holds a 50-9 record at the tournament. Djokovic told BNP that “it’s been five years way too long” since his last Indian Wells appearance.

Other tennis standouts include Taylor Fritz, 26, and Jannik Sinner, 22.

Currently ranked No. 10 in the world, American Fritz is returning to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after defeating Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Indian Wells finals.

Sinner, the 2023 Indian Wells semifinalist, is currently ranked No. 3 in the world after defeating Djokovic in the 2024 Australian Open finals.

5. Women’s Standouts Include Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka

The women’s draw will also include most of the top-ranked players on tour, according to the BNP Paribas Open.

American Coco Gauff was a 2023 Indian Wells quarterfinalist, and has the chance to break records at this year’s tournament. According to Desert Sun, an American woman has not won the Indian Wells Open since Serena Williams in 2001. So, a win for Gauff would mean the soon to be 20-year-old breaks another one of Serena Williams’ records.

Competing alongside Gauff will be Iga Swiatek, current World No. 1 and 2022 Indian Wells singles champion, and Aryna Sabalenka, current World No. 2 and 2023 Indian Wells singles finalist and 2019 doubles champion.