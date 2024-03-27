Miami Open: Caroline Garcia’s Secret to Her Milestone Win Against Coco Gauff

On Monday, March 25, Caroline Garcia defeated local favorite Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-set battle at the Miami Open.

This was a milestone win for Garcia, 30, as it became her first win over a Top 10 player since the end of 2022 and secured her a spot in the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career, according to the WTA.

What is Garcia’s secret for defeating the 20-year-old tennis phenom? Playing aggressive.

‘Coco Doesn’t Really Like it’ When Garcia Plays Aggressive

In her post match press conference, Caroline Garcia attributed her win to her aggressive playing style. “I try to always be very aggressive and take some time away, and it looks like Coco doesn’t really like it. We had some good battles in the past, and I always try to go as much as I can with confidence and conviction in my shot. To have a tie record with Coco gives me confidence that I have to go for it, especially after the match yesterday with Naomi,” Garcia said.

Before ousting reigning US Open champion Gauff, Garcia defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka for the second time this year in the previous round, per the WTA.

In her match against Gauff, Frenchwoman Garcia took a dominant start, winning the first set 6-3. But Garcia’s momentum took a hit when she began experiencing shoulder pain in the second set–a flare up she also dealt with in her match against Osaka the day before.

Garcia’s setback helped Gauff gain the advantage in the second set, securing a 6-1 win to tie the sets 1-1. The second set loss didn’t stop Garcia from returning to her go-to game plan.

After taking a medical timeout and receiving treatment for her shoulder, the No. 23 seed went on to take a 3-0 lead against No. 3 seed Gauff. She ultimately secured the third set win by returning to her aggressive, on-top-of-the-court playing style.

Caroline Garcia Eyes History as She Enters First Quarterfinals

In addition to this being the first time Garcia will ever play in the Miami Open quarterfinals, it is also the first time a French woman has advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals since former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli in 2012, the WTA reported.

This win was a long time coming for the 30-year-old. In her on court interview, Garcia told the media: “It’s been a while for sure. It’s been a complicated couple of months and the beginning of the year also. You keep working and trying to stay positive about what’s coming, that it’s gonna pay off. Sometimes it’s very hard. I’m lucky enough to have very good people behind me to help me and stay positive when I’m struggling. It means a lot to have this little reward and keep going in the tournament. It means a lot.”

Garcia is set to play American Danielle Collins today at 1:00pm. And she has the chance to make history.

According to the WTA, no French woman has ever made the Miami Open final. Another win for Caroline Garcia today means she is one step closer to becoming the first.