Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Now: Who Is the Golfer Dating?

Golfer Tiger Woods, who was in a serious car accident on February 23, 2021, does have a girlfriend. He is dating Erica Herman.

According to a January 2021, article in People Magazine, the pair’s relationship was going strong. In fact, according to People, Woods and Herman were living together in his Jupiter, Florida, mansion, and his children, Charlie 11, and Sam, 13, were supportive of the relationship.

“The kids like her,” a source told People, which added that they have been dating for almost four years.

Woods was previously married to wife Elin Nordegren, but the marriage imploded amidst serial cheating allegations. He previously dated Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn.

Woods was in a significant traffic crash in California. He was in serious condition when authorities arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. west coast time to provide additional details on the crash. There has been no additional condition update given since that time because Woods is in surgery.

Herman, Who Manages Woods’ Restaurant, Said in 2019 the Pair’s Relationship Had ‘No End in Sight’

Herman has been seen cheering Woods on at various tournaments, including the Masters in 2019.

In 2019, she denounced rumors they had broken up, telling Radar Online, “We haven’t split. I’ve been to every tournament he’s been at.”

She added to the site, “Our relationship is great. Great with no end in sight.”

She works as director of operations for Woods’ restaurant in Florida, according to Radar Online.

Vonn Tweeted Prayers for Woods

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Vonn, who dated the golfer for three years until 2015, tweeted, “Praying for TW right now.”

In 2018, according to Express, she said they were still on good terms, commenting, “I support him. We’re friends, we congratulate each other … it’s really nice to see him playing so well again.”

He was in a solo vehicle accident.

“SOLO VEHICLE ACCIDENT | Hawthorne Blvd. x Palos Verdes Dr. N. #RollingHillsEstates | Units dispatched at 0722 & found a single vehicle rollover. One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the Fire Department tweeted.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN that Woods was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in his statement to ESPN. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The Jaws of Life Were Needed to Extricate Woods From the Vehicle

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department says that, at 7:12 a.m. on February 23, 2021, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department “responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle “sustained major damage.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was named by the Sheriff’s Department as “PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injures.

A traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD L0omita Station.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” the PGA Tour wrote in a statement on Twitter. “On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

The Fire Department told ESPN that Woods had to be extracted “from the windshield of the SUV.”

