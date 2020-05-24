Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Says ‘No End in Sight’ for Couple

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman is not much for the public spotlight despite dating one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. During a rare interview with Radar Online in August 2019, Herman emphasized that the couple is still going strong.

“Our relationship is great,” Herman noted. “Great with no end in sight.”

Some fans were curious about their status during last year’s PGA Tour after she was not seen at some the tournaments, but Herman admitted to Radar that she “doesn’t like public attention.” Herman has been a regular at Woods’ tournaments prior to the sport being halted by COVID-19.

“We haven’t split,” Herman explained to Radar. “I’ve been to every tournament he’s been at.”

During Quarantine, Tiger Created His Own Masters Dinner With Erica & His 2 Kids

COVID-19 has caused many people to have to improvise, and Woods has been no different. Woods spends each April at a Masters Champions Dinner as a precursor to golf’s biggest tournament.

With the Masters pushed back to November, Woods created his own dinner with Herman and his two kids, Sam and Charlie. The family was decked out in their best Masters’ green attire, but Woods’ outfit took the cake thanks to his green jacket. Woods and family were also joined by their two adorable dogs who seemed to be eying the food on the table.

“Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” Woods posted on Instagram.

People.com reported that Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren are taking the virus seriously as they make their co-parenting plans. A source explained to People that the former couple is “totally on the same page” about the coronavirus.

“They’re taking this seriously,” a source told People. “They’re totally on the same page. …They’ve always been really good at communicating about things involving the kids, and this is no exception. Their number one priority is to keep the entire family safe and to help stop the spread.”

Woods Reportedly Met Herman When She Was an Orlando Bartender

According to Page Six, Woods initially met Herman when she was working as a bartender at the popular Orlando restaurant Blue Martini where the golfer frequently attended. Herman would later become the manager of Woods’ restaurant The Woods in Jupiter, Florida.

“She worked at Blue Martini in Orlando as a bartender to get through college,” former The Woods employee Gianni Nailor told Page Six. “And he came to the bar [as a customer].”

Woods Is Participating in a Charity Golf Tournament With Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady & Peyton Manning

After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, golf is slowly returning back to television as the PGA Tour is set to resume in June. Prior to its start, Woods is joining Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to take part in a charity golf competition.

Woods is teaming up with Manning as they take on the Mickelson-Brady duo. The event will come with a $10 million donation for coronavirus relief, per ESPN.

“Peyton and I are grinding… just 5 days out,” Woods noted on Instagram leading up to the event.

READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica & Kids Enjoy Revamped Masters Dinner