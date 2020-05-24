Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren & Jordan Cameron Welcomed Baby

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren welcomed her third child in October 2019. Nordegren and Woods have two kids, Sam and Charlie, from their marriage that ended in 2010. Nordegren is dating former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron who last played for the Dolphins in 2016.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple originally named their son Filip but officially changed his name to Arthur in February. A source close to Nordegren told US Magazine that she is “very happy about the pregnancy” but is trying to maintain a “quiet life.”

“Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life,” the source noted. “Florida allows her to live that quiet life. … She’s surprised that people care that she’s pregnant.”

Tiger & Elin Are “On the Same Page” on Parenting During COVID-19

Woods and Nordegren may no longer be together but the former couple continue to work together to raise their two children. A source close to the former couple told People.com that they are on the “same page” in taking COVID-19 seriously as they navigate parenting together.

“They’re taking this seriously,” the source explained. “They’re totally on the same page…They’ve always been really good at communicating about things involving the kids, and this is no exception. Their number one priority is to keep the entire family safe and to help stop the spread.”

Years After Their Divorce, Tiger Called Elin “One of My Best Friends”

Things did not end the way either party hoped, but Nordegren and Woods appear to be on good terms. During a 2016 interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woods admitted that they communicate better with each other now than they did when they were married. Woods referred to Nordegren as “one of his best friends.”

“It becomes two simple things, OK? We have Sam and we have Charlie,” Woods explained, per Huff Post. “And we love them so much that we are going to whatever it takes to make that work. That’s how it happened. She’s been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it’s been incredible to have a best friend like that.”

Woods and Nordegren are both in new relationships since their divorce. Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman has become a regular at PGA Tour events.

Elin Received an Estimated $100 Million Through the Divorce Settlement

Nordegren’s divorce settlement was initially reported to be as high as $750 million, but TMZ noted that the number was closer to $100 million. According to TMZ, the other reports used greatly inflated numbers which were higher than Woods’ net worth at the time.