9 Best Turf Soccer Shoes for Indoor/Outdoor Use

So many playing surfaces these days are artificial, especially in a sport like soccer. That means traditional cleats aren’t exactly the best choice if you happen to regularly play on a field like that. So finding a quality pair of turf soccer shoes is vital for both safety and comfort when playing on these artificial surfaces. That being said, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and best turf soccer shoes available right now. Take a look, check out the pros and cons, and see which pair is the right one for you.
Also, be sure to check out our recommendations for the perfect gifts for soccer players
-
1. Adidas Mundial Team Turf Soccer ShoePrice: $76.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suede and synthetic upper provide comfort and stability
- Foam EVA insole and midsole provides maximum cushioning and response
- Traxion rubber outsole provides excellent grip on turf
- Some users felt the shoe ran narrow
- Older model so quantities might be limited
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
One of the best selling turf soccer shoes over the past handful of years, the Adidas Mundial Team Cleats are designed for performance and comfort.
The suede and leather upper offer plenty of support and comfort and has a lace-up closure system.
Comfort-wise, there is a die-cut EVA insole and a molded EVA midsole. These combine to keep your feet comfortable, while absorbing shock to help prevent fatigue and injury.
As for grip, the Traxion rubber outsole provides excellent traction on all movements you make on the turf.
-
2. Diadora Brasil Sala Turf ShoesPros:
Cons:
- Rubber sole provides grip and has a "ergo-stop" shape on the back to help you stop/control the ball easier
- Midsole features an anti-shock EVA midsole for added comfort and support
- Lightweight mesh exterior upper provides ample breathability, yet plenty of support
- There aren't many color/size options
- A bit on the pricey side
- Some users thought the shoe ran on the large side
Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, the Diadora Brasil Sala Turf Shoes provide plenty of breathability and comfort, while offering excellent support.
The interior is all about comfort as it has a soft calfskin upper, as well as an shock-absorbing EVA midsole and a removable insole that forms to the foot.
A wear-resistant area on the exterior of the roomy toe box helps with grip, while the scratch-proof rubber sole offers non-slip traction. Diadora added an “ergo-stop” area on the back of the sole to make stopping and controlling the ball easier.
-
3. New Balance Furon V7 Dispatch TF Soccer ShoesPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to give the feeling of your foot getting direct contact with the ground and ball
- Synthetic upper construction provides lightweight comfort and support
- Re-designed seamless PU vamp provides stability and comfort beneath the lace-up closure
- Bright color scheme designs might not be everyone's taste
- Some users felt the didn't run true to size (a bit short)
- Quantities might be limited depending on the color/size combination you choose
Highlighted by durable, lightweight construction the New Balance Furon V7 Dispatch TF model boast one of the most vibrant color schemes of all the turf soccer shoes on this list.
One of the top features is the redesign to give you the feeling that your feet have direct contact with the ground and ball. Of course, you don’t, but the rubber lugged outsole provides optimal traction on both turf and street surfaces.
The synthetic upper combines with the newly designed seamless vamp and knit collar to provide ample support and comfort. The vamp is part of the shoe that covers the top of your foot, underneath the laces.
The cushioned midsole and insole add extra support, comfort, and shock-absorption to help reduce injury and foot fatigue.
-
4. Puma Ultra 3.3 TT Soccer ShoesPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mesh upper has internal SPEEDCAGE which offers plenty of support when making speed moves
- GripControl skin provides excellent control of the ball
- Rubber outsole has a low profile and features a multi-studded sole for extra traction
- Some users felt they ran a bit narrow
- Bright color scheme might not appeal to everyone
- These are a previous model, so quantities might be limited
Built for speed and control, the Puma Ultra 3.3 TT Soccer Shoes are lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
The mesh upper features Puma’s SPEEDCAGE, which offers maximum support when making those quick moves. The GripControl skin helps get the command of the ball you need when making moves down the field.
The rubber outsole has a low-profile design and is highlighted by a multi-studded sole which offers ample traction and grip.
The EVA midsole and cushioned insole helps absorb shock, while providing extra comfort and support.
As for the looks, the shoe has the unmistakable Puma cat logo on the side.
The TT stands for “Turf Training” but the shoes are also suitable for hard natural surfaces.
-
5. HaloTeam Turf Soccer ShoesPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Synthetic leather upper is lightweight and durable
- Non-slip rubber sole designed to provide plenty of traction
- U-shape toe provides extra room for added comfort
- Some users felt they weren't very durable
- Some users felt the sole was too flat
- Depending on the color/size combination, quantities might be limited
Coming in at a great value and available in hi-top style, the HaloTeam Turf Soccer Shoes feature a lightweight, supportive design.
The shoes have a U-shaped toe area, which helps with comfort, and the open “sock mouth” makes it super easy to put on and take off.
The synthetic leather upper is comfortable and offers plenty of stability. The non-slip rubber sole has multiple treads that supply all the traction and grip you’ll need on the turf.
-
6. Adidas X Speedportal.3 Turf Soccer ShoesPros:
Cons:
- Textile upper, which is made of recycled materials, provides plenty of support
- Rubber outsole is ideal for turf surfaces as it provides traction and helps promote speed
- EVA midsole designed to provide maximum comfort and support
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
- Some users might prefer a lace-up closure (this model is laceless)
- Some users feel Adidas shoes can run narrow
Constructed to promote speed and stability, the Adidas X Speedportal.3 Turf Shoes have a textile upper which is made of at least 50 percent recycled materials.
The upper also offers plenty of support, while the EVA midsole provides maximum comfort.
The rubber outsole is perfect for turf surfaces as it gives excellent traction and grip, allowing you to cut cleaner for faster play. The external heel lock keeps your foot in place for added support with a secure fit.
These are available in unisex sizes.
The newer model, the Adidas X Speedportal.4 Turf Shoes, are now available as well.
-
7. Puma King Top TT Soccer ShoesPrice: $140.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low-profile rubber sole has strategically-placed traction-heavy studs
- Traditional look with Kangaroo leather upper, padded collar, and fold-over tongue
- Suitable for use on turf and hard outdoor surfaces
- Many users said they run small, so order a size up
- They're expensive
- Traditional fold-over tongue style might not appeal to everyone
Featuring a traditional design, the Puma King Top TT Soccer Shoe has a Kangaroo leather upper with a padded collar, and a classic fold-over tongue style.
The leather is environmentall-friendly and the upper offers excellent support, while the padded EVA midsole is designed to provide maximum comfort and shock-absorption.
As for traction and control, the low-profile rubber sole features a multi-stud pattern, which are strategically-placed to improve grip and speed on quick cuts and moves.
And, of course, Puma’s unmistakable Cat logo can be in a number of places on the shoe.
-
8. Adidas Edge.3 Turf ShoesPrice: $89.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Control Zone upper features grip construction for better command of the ball
- Lightweight EVA midsole provides maximum comfort and shock-absorption
- Mid-cut collar and rubber sole provide ample support and traction on turf
- Some users feel Adidas shoes run on the narrow side
- Limited colors available
- A little expensive
Known for making some of the best turf soccer shoes, the Adidas Edge.3 are no exception, as they’re highlighted by a Control Zone upper, which features grippy construction for superb ball command.
The textile upper is made of recycled materials, yet offers plenty of support, as does the stretch mid-cut collar. The rubber sole provides excellent traction and grip for quick cuts and bursts on the turf.
The lightweight EVA midsole absorbs shock on each step and supplies soft, cushioned padding.
-
9. Kelme Turf Soccer ShoesPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Short rubber studs are ideal for thin turf and are wear-resistant and anti-skid
- Perforations keep the shoes heat-resistant and breathable
- Constructed to be suitable for playing in all conditions, including rain
- Quantities might be limited depending on size/color combination
- Shorter studs on sole probably aren't suitable for thicker turf
- Some users felt they were as durable as other models
When it comes to bargains, these Kelme Indoor models are some of the most popular and best turf soccer shoes you’ll find.
Designed to maximize arch support, the shoes have a rubber sole with shorter studs, ideal for thinner turf. The sole is both wear-resistant and anti-skid, offering excellent traction.
The soft, flexible upper provides support and stability and has heat-resistant properties for added breathability and comfort.
The all-weather shoe is available in multiple colors and sizes, including Big Kid sizes.
What are the Best Turf Soccer Shoes for Wide Feet?
Comfort is paramount and trying to fit a wide foot into a narrow shoe isn't going to cut it. So if you need a soccer shoe for wider feet, check out New Balance as they're rather famous for offering wide sizes.
And from this list, the New Balance Furon V7 Dispatch Soccer Shoes certainly fall into that category.
New Balance has wide sizes available for both the full and half size models of these turf soccer shoes.
Browse a wider variety of New Balance Soccer Shoes & Cleats if you'd like to see other styles than the Furon V7 Dispatch model.